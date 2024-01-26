LEGO and Asmodee Reveal a Brand New Game

The LEGO Group and board game publisher Asmodee are teaming up for their first-ever jointly created board game, and the new game is titled Monkey Palace. The game will make its big debut in a special reveal to retailers and industry partners at the Nuremberg Toy Fair, and fans can pick up the new game starting on October 3rd at the Spiel Essen convention. Monkey Palace is an all-ages family title designed by David Gordon and TAM (Tin Aung Myaing), and as the name implies, features a jungle theme that incorporates LEGO bricks in both competitive and collaborative ways.

In Monkey Palace, players will work together to build the Monkey Palace as the Monkey keeps an eye on the progress. While players are working together to build the structure, they are also competing for the highest brick income and points along the way. Players can also approach their Monkey Palace differently each and every time, as while the bricks may be the same, the way you use them can change from game to game. You can find the official description for Monkey Palace below.

"Players must strategically work together to construct the Monkey Palace while competing for the highest brick income and points, all under the watchful gaze of the Monkey. The palace gradually takes form, resulting in an impressive construction using LEGO elements that players can proudly display at home. The iconic LEGO System in Play means that each time the board game is played, the building experience and final construction are totally unique and different."

Birgitte Bülow, industry veteran and leading the LEGO board game creation team at Asmodee, said: "We're thrilled to take all LEGO and board game fans on this gaming journey, combining the LEGO Group's timeless creativity with our passion and expertise in board games. Utilizing the endless possibilities of LEGO bricks was pivotal in designing this game. We believe Monkey Palace offers an extraordinary gameplay experience, blending competition and collaboration for board game enthusiasts worldwide."

Jaume Fabregat, Board Games Lead, LEGO Publishing, said, "At the LEGO Group, we're committed to inspiring the builders of tomorrow, which is why we're so delighted to reveal Monkey Palace in collaboration with Asmodee. The game challenges kids and adults alike to use LEGO elements to build, unbuild and rebuild their palaces, creating a fun play experience where no two games are the same. This latest collaboration allows us to bring even more creative and innovative ways to play."

Monkey Palace will launch at Spiel Essen on October 3rd, and fans should get their first look at the new game at the Nuremberg Toy Fair. We'll keep you posted when that happens, but in the meantime let us know what you think of the new game in the comments. You can also talk all things tabletop and gaming with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!