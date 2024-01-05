LEGO Ideas Family Tree Set Displays Photos and Mementos

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If your parents don't understand your LEGO addiction, the 21346 LEGO Ideas Family Tree set might help them see the light. This adorable, buildable tree features 16 hanging holders that you can use to display small photos and other mementos. It's kind of like those wire tree photo holders that have been around for ages, spruced up with a lot more imagination.

For example, there's a hidden storage compartment in the base that includes accessory elements that you can use to customize the tree. This includes seasonal foliage and flowers, a toy plane, a kite, 4 bird boxes, 2 bird figures, binoculars, food elements, roller skates, a magnifying glass, a Filipino butterfly, and more. An "Our Family" nameplate ties it all together. Pre-orders are available here at the LEGO Shop now with a release date set for February 1st. Note that the set is eligible for current LEGO bonus promotions which, at the time of writing, includes the 40681 LEGO Food Truck set, which is free with any LEGO purchase of $190 or more through January 16th (or while supplies last).

While you're at it, make sure to check out the huge collection of LEGO sets that kicked off 2024 right here via our master list. It includes the LEGO Bouquet of Roses set which features a dozen brick-built flowers with 4 in full bloom, 4 blooming and 4 in bud. They also feature long green stems for vase display and 4 sprigs of baby's breath are included with small white flowers. In other words, it's a proper substitute for a traditional bouquet, making it ideal as a romantic gift. Remember – they never die! You can order yours right here at the LEGO Shop priced at $59.99.

LEGO also released a Cherry Blossoms set that isn't technically part of their Botanical Collection, but there's no obvious reason why it shouldn't be. The set features 2 buildable cherry blossom twigs that can be decorated with buds in shades of white and pink. It can be combined with any other LEGO flowers set to create a customized bouquet. You can order the set right here at the LEGO Shop priced at $14.99. Additional botanical LEGO sets can be found here.