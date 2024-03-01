Here's The Best Place To Get LEGO Animal Crossing Sets

The partnership between LEGO and Nintendo continues today with the release of their lineup of sets inspired by the wildly popular Animal Crossing game franchise. There are five sets in all, ranging from 164 pieces to 535 pieces. Plus, each set includes minifigs of characters like Tom Nook, Rosie, Kapp'n, Isabelle, Fauna, and more. LEGO notes that the new Animal Crossing sets were designed to fit together, and include interchangeable pieces so fans can customize to their heart's content.

At the time of writing, all of the Animal Crossing LEGO sets are in stock here at the LEGO Shop with Maple's Pumpkin Garden & Beach Cleanup and Flower Store freebies sets available for purchases on $50 or more and $200 or more respectively. You can take advantage of LEGO Insiders (formerly VIP) offers by signing up for a free account right here. For that reason, it's currently the best place to pick up the Animal Crossing sets, but you can also find them here on Amazon. A breakdown of each set with product links can be found below followed by a gallery of images. You can check out all of the new LEGO sets that launched on March 1st right here.

LEGO Animal Crossing Julian's Birthday Party (77046): $14.99 – See at LEGO: Where builders can celebrate with Julian, share cupcakes, and open presents. Includes 170 pieces and a minifig of Julian.

LEGO Animal Crossing Bunnie's Outdoor Activities (77047): $19.99 – See at LEGO: Allows enthusiasts of the great outdoors to roleplay setting up a tent, roasting marshmallows or using the vaulting pole to jump across the water, and grab the shovel or other recognizable tools from the video game series. Includes 164 pieces and a minifig of Bunnie.

LEGO Animal Crossing Kapp'n's Island Boat Tour (77048): $29.99 – See at LEGO: Gives fans the opportunity to board the boat and explore another island with Kapp'n and Marshal, go on an adventure to search for coconuts and bamboo, discover wildlife, hermit crabs, and fish or simply hang out and enjoy the fire. Includes 233 pieces and minifigs of Kapp'n and Marshal.

LEGO Animal Crossing Isabelle's House Visit (77049): $39.99 – See at LEGO: Allows builders to get creative and help Isabelle and Fauna customize Fauna's house and enjoy activities like opening the balloon present, crafting tools, or picking fruits and flowers. Includes 389 pieces and minifigs of Isabelle and Fauna.

LEGO Animal Crossing Nook's Cranny & Rosie´s House (77050): $74.99 – See at LEGO: Gives builders two locations where they can roleplay stocking up Nook's Cranny shop or go to Rosie's house for freshly baked cookies. Includes 535 pieces and minifigs of Tom Nook and Rosie.

Animal Crossing Games

The Animal Crossing franchise started back in 2001, first appearing on the N64 in Japan. The game received a port on GameCube one year later, and that version released in North America. Since then, the series has been a staple of Nintendo platforms, appearing on systems like Wii, DS, and 3DS. The series was always a modest seller, but that all changed in the Nintendo Switch era. Animal Crossing: New Horizons released on the system in 2020, where it far outsold any previous game in the series. As of this writing, the game is the second best-selling on Nintendo Switch, with more than 42 million copies sold. By comparison, the previous best-selling game in the series was Animal Crossing: New Leaf, which sold 13 million copies.