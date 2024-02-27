Here Are The Best LEGO Sets Launching On March 1st, 2024

Every new month brings new LEGO releases, though some drops are bigger than others. That said, March 2024 is going to be jam packed with new sets that include the first Animal Crossing collection, the Medieval Town Square, Star Wars LEGO 25th anniversary, and much more. Details about these setrs, and the rest of the must-have LEGO sets for this month be found below.

Note that all of the LEGO sets listed here will launch via their respective links at 9pm PT / 12am ET February 29th / March 1st. There will likely be promotions attached to select purchases, so keep an eye out for those. That said, you can take advantage of LEGO Insiders (formerly VIP) offers by signing up for a free account right here. If you want to dive into the deep end, you can find all of the upcoming releases here in the "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section. Some of the new releases might also be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you'll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their promotions.

Animal Crossing LEGO Sets / March 2024:

Star Wars LEGO 25th Anniversary Sets / March 2024:

Harry Potter LEGO Sets / March 2024:

Disney LEGO Sets / March 2024:

Ninjago LEGO Sets / March 2024:

Marvel LEGO Sets / March 2024:

Technic Sets / March 2024:

LEGO Icons Sets / March 2024:

Speed Champions Sets / March 2024:

BMW M4 GT3 & BMW M Hybrid V8 Race Cars (76922): $44.99 – See at LEGO

2023 McLaren Formula 1 Car (76919): $26.99 – See at LEGO

Audi S1 e-tron quattro Race Car (76921): $26.99 – See at LEGO

Ford Mustang Dark Horse Sports Car (76920): $26.99 – See at LEGO

Other Notable Sets / March 2024: