Here Are The Best LEGO Sets Launching On March 1st, 2024
New LEGO releases include Animal Crossing, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Disney, and more.
Every new month brings new LEGO releases, though some drops are bigger than others. That said, March 2024 is going to be jam packed with new sets that include the first Animal Crossing collection, the Medieval Town Square, Star Wars LEGO 25th anniversary, and much more. Details about these setrs, and the rest of the must-have LEGO sets for this month be found below.
Note that all of the LEGO sets listed here will launch via their respective links at 9pm PT / 12am ET February 29th / March 1st. There will likely be promotions attached to select purchases, so keep an eye out for those. That said, you can take advantage of LEGO Insiders (formerly VIP) offers by signing up for a free account right here. If you want to dive into the deep end, you can find all of the upcoming releases here in the "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section. Some of the new releases might also be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you'll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their promotions.
Animal Crossing LEGO Sets / March 2024:
- Animal Crossing Julian's Birthday Party (77046): $14.99 – See at LEGO
- Animal Crossing Bunnie's Outdoor Activities (77047): $19.99 – See at LEGO
- Animal Crossing Kapp'n's Island Boat Tour (77048): $29.99 – See at LEGO
- Animal Crossing Isabelle's House Visit (77049): $39.99 – See at LEGO
- Animal Crossing Nook's Cranny & Rosie´s House (77050): $74.99 – See at LEGO
Star Wars LEGO 25th Anniversary Sets / March 2024:
- 75379 Star Wars 25th Anniversary R2-D2: $99.99 – See at LEGO / See on Amazon
- 75375 Star Wars 25th Anniversary Millennium Falcon: $84.99 – See at LEGO
- 75376 Star Wars 25th Anniversary Tantive IV: $79.99 – See at LEGO
- 75387 Star Wars 25th Anniversary Boarding the Tantive IV: $54.99 – See at LEGO / See on Amazon
- 75377 Star Wars 25th Anniversary Invisible Hand: $49.99 – See at LEGO
- LEGO Star Wars Visual Dictionary Updated Edition – Includes Exclusive Star Wars Minifigure: $22.49 – See on Amazon (April 2nd)
Harry Potter LEGO Sets / March 2024:
- Talking Sorting Hat (76429): $99.99 – See at LEGO / Amazon
- Hagrid's Hut: An Unexpected Visit (76428): $74.99 – See at LEGO
- Prisoner of Azkaban Brickheadz (40677): $49.99 – See at LEGO
- Hogwarts Castle Owlery (76430): $44.99 – See at LEGO
- Hogwarts Castle Boathouse (76426): $37.99 – See at LEGO
- Forbidden Forest: Magical Creatures (76432): $29.99 – See at LEGO
- Hedwig at 4 Privet Drive (76425): $19.99 – See at LEGO
- Flying Ford Anglia (76424): $14.99 – See at LEGO
Disney LEGO Sets / March 2024:
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' Cottage (43242): $219.99 – See at LEGO
- Stitch (43249): $64.99 – See at LEGO
- Isabela's Flowerpot (43237): $39.99 – See at LEGO
- Elsa & Bruni in the Enchanted Forest (10418): $29.99 – See at LEGO
- Mirabel's Photo Frame and Jewelry Box (43239): $29.99 – See at LEGO
- Mack at the Race (10417): $19.99 – See at LEGO
Ninjago LEGO Sets / March 2024:
- Dragon Stone Shrine (71819): $119.99 – See at LEGO
- Wolf Mask Shadow Dojo (71813): $119.99 – See at LEGO
- Kai's Ninja Climber Mech (71812): $69.99 – See at LEGO
- Arin's Ninja Off-Road Buggy Car (71811): $49.99 – See at LEGO
- Kai's Source Dragon Battle (71815): $37.99 – See at LEGO
- Young Dragon Riyu (71810): $15.99 – See at LEGO
Marvel LEGO Sets / March 2024:
- Team Spidey Web Spinner Headquarters (10794: $54.99 -See at LEGO
- Spidey vs. Green Goblin (10793): $19.99 – See at LEGO
- Drill Spinner Vehicle (10792): $9.99 – See at LEGO
Technic Sets / March 2024:
- Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance (42171): $219.99 – See at LEGO
- Mars Crew Exploration Rover (42180): $149.99 – See at LEGO
- VTOL Heavy Cargo Spaceship LT81 (42181): $109.99 – See at LEGO
- Kawasaki Ninja H2R Motorcycle (42170): $84.99 – See at LEGO
- Planet Earth and Moon in Orbit (42179): $74.99 – See at LEGO
- NEOM McLaren Formula E Race Car (42169): $49.99 - See at LEGO
- Surface Space Loader LT78 (41278): $34.99 – See at LEGO
- Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 Pull-Back (42165): $26.99 - See at LEGO
LEGO Icons Sets / March 2024:
- Medieval Town Square (10332): $229.99 – See at LEGO
- McLaren MP4/4 & Ayrton Senna (10330): $79.99 – See at LEGO / Amazon
Speed Champions Sets / March 2024:
- BMW M4 GT3 & BMW M Hybrid V8 Race Cars (76922): $44.99 – See at LEGO
- 2023 McLaren Formula 1 Car (76919): $26.99 – See at LEGO
- Audi S1 e-tron quattro Race Car (76921): $26.99 – See at LEGO
- Ford Mustang Dark Horse Sports Car (76920): $26.99 – See at LEGO
Other Notable Sets / March 2024:
- Forest Animals: Red Fox (31154): $49.99 – See at LEGO / Amazon
- Sea Animals (31158): $29.99 – See at LEGO
- Carousel Ride (40714): $24.95 – See at LEGO