LEGO Fortnite Players Agree One Restriction "Needs to Go"

LEGO Fortnite players are getting fed up with one of the game's restrictions. Fortnite has had a tremendous evolution since its inception after going from a premium tower defense-esque game to a free battle royale game that would totally change the way games are made for years to come. Everyone jumped on a lot of Fortnite's trends from making a bunch of battle royales, implementing battle passes, and securing lucrative crossovers with major film franchises and even real life people. Games like Call of Duty have had runaway success with all of these things, but now Fortnite is doing things that other games probably can't rival. There are now other games within Fortnite ranging from a music game developed by the team behind the Rock Band games, Rocket Racing, and LEGO Fortnite, a new LEGO-based survival game.

It's all pretty expansive game and fans have spent a lot of time playing LEGO Fortnite, exploring the world and building within it. By all accounts, it's a really great new game, but some fans have some things they'd like to see changed. The biggest thing is that players feel restricted in LEGO Fortnite. The game has a build limit which means once you've built too much stuff, the game restricts you from building any further. Minecraft also technically has one, but it's more of a height limit so things can't go into the sky forever. Otherwise, you can build as much as you want. In LEGO Fortnite, it appears to be more based on how much stuff you have built. Given LEGOs are all about using your creativity and not limiting you, it can feel a bit frustrating that you can be abruptly halted in building a village or something.

With all of that said, we have no idea if Epic or LEGO plans to address this. It's likely a server thing to make sure someone can't cover every square inch of the map with their own creations, as that may hamper the performance of the game. Maybe there's a chance things will improve, but who knows if there will ever be no build limit at all.