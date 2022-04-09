LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Video Shows Anakin Beating Up A Youngling

A viral LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga video has shown Anakin fighting his younger self. The LEGO Star Wars series is known for its immense ability to be memeified and it would seem the latest entry is no exception to that. The series has long served as a fun parody of the long-running sci-fi franchise, poking fun at just about everything in the films. As soon as the game came out, players began trying to attack younglings aka the children within the Star Wars universe. It was quickly discovered that younglings can’t be killed by the player (unless they’re forced off of a ledge), but they can be chained into aerial combos.

With that said, Twitter user SunhiLegend made a rather extraordinary video of a Revenge of the Sith-era Anakin whacking a younger Phantom Menace-era Anakin into oblivion while a rendition of Dual of the Fates plays in the background. It’s rather relentless, to say the least. Of course, in Revenge of the Sith, Anakin Skywalker is finally lured toward the dark side and is given the task of helping eliminate the Jedi. In doing so, he goes to a temple and kills a group of younglings that were training to become Jedi. It’s rather dark, but is ultimately what sends him down a path of no return.

https://twitter.com/SunhiLegend/status/1512833825931415556

Whether or not TT Games will patch out the ability to harass younglings by juggling them through the air remains to be seen, but at the very least it’s a wild glitch that fans can take advantage of for the time being. Some have suggested that having young Anakin as a companion on missions could give speedrunners a new strategy. They’ll be able to juggle him through the air across big gaps, essentially moving through parts of the level with ease. Players seem to enjoy it, so it’s possible TT Games will just leave it in unless it starts to create problems. Similarly, players can clone themselves using the Mandalorian skin pack and create an army of over 30 characters.

