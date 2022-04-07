LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Won’t Let You Harm Younglings

Fans have noticed that children NPCs in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga can’t be harmed. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was announced in 2019 and has been incredibly anticipated ever since. After such a long wait, fans are dissecting every corner of the game and trying to discover all of its secrets. Since it launched earlier this week, fans have discovered a number of Easter eggs such as a reference to Xenoblade and more. As players continue to unravel the layers of the game, they’re also discovering some of its limitations.

Twitter user RedOrbFragment noted that children (also known as younglings in the Star Wars universe) in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga can’t be harmed or killed. They seem to be the only characters in the game that are actively invincible, but players can still interact with them. RedOrbFragment noted that if you hit them with lightsabers, you’ll eventually go into an aerial combo and it will allow you to glide over empty spaces that would lead to the player falling to their death. People in the replies suggested that they could totally see this turning into a speed running strategy, which wouldn’t be very surprising. It’s unclear if TT Games has any plans to patch this or if it’ll be left in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/RedOrbFragment/status/1511507554425208833

Of course, in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Anakin was ordered to kill a group of younglings to help destroy the Jedi, but given this is a family friendly game, it’s no surprise that TT Games didn’t want to give players that same opportunity. There are a number of other games that also feature children, but they’re unable to be hurt by the player. Red Dead Redemption 2, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, all feature kids in the open world, but the player is unable to use their weapon against them. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga expectedly continues this trend, allowing the world to be populated by diverse NPCs, but without creating controversy.

What do you think about younglings being essentially invincible in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga? Let us know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.