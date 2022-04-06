LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Mandalorian Glitch Spawns Clone Army

A new glitch in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga spawns a massive army of Mandalorian clones. After years of waiting, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is finally here and fans are picking the game apart. All nine mainline films are available in the game and allow you to play as hundreds of different characters and creatures from across the Star Wars universe. Players can also get DLC packs that allow them to play as characters from the expanded universe that Disney has created via spin-off films and Disney+ shows over the last year, including the legendary Mandalorian.

Players have discovered that this DLC pack can be used to duplicate characters. The Mandalorian pack allows players to have a non-playable Baby Yoda/Grogu companion which can be replaced in the menu, but it actually ends up spawning duplicate characters. YouTuber Bombastic discovered you can have up to 31 clones of Mando (or likely any other character) and a handful of Baby Yodas at a time, but they will slowly despawn as the player loads new parts of a level. Nonetheless, it’s a very charming glitch and although it can hinder the frame rate a bit, fans are hoping they don’t patch it.

There are plenty of other little details for fans to enjoy in the game as well. Some noticed that Finn and Poe are quite close on the start screen of the game, something that was heavily speculated about during the duration of the sequel trilogy. While there is no official confirmation that either character fancies the other, it’s a fun nod to the fans that could feel the underlying tension between the two. Fans also spotted a rather surprising Xenoblade Easter egg in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which has sent Nintendo lovers over the moon.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is out now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can click here to view our coverage of the game.

