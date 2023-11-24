LEGO Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block Set Is 30% Off For Black Friday

If you haven't added the 71395 LEGO Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block set to your LEGO x Nintendo collection yet, now would be the best time. The 71395 LEGO Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block Set is on sale for $139.99 (30% off) here on Amazon for Black Friday 2023 – an all time low. You can shop all of Amazon's Black Friday deals on LEGO right here. However, the best Black Friday deals come directly from LEGO thanks to deep discounts combined with freebie sets. And let's not forget that the hottest LEGO set of the holiday season launched today.

The 2064-piece LEGO Super Mario build features a big 'ol Nintendo question mark block that opens up to reveal mini levels from the game like Peach's Castle, Bob-omb Battlefield, Cool, Cool Mountain and Lethal Lava Trouble. It also includes a whopping 10 minifigures: Mario, Yoshi, Princess Peach, and King Bob-omb, Chain Chomp, Big Bully, Mr. I, Lakitu, penguin, and baby penguin.

The Question Mark set is a traditional LEGO build that can be tied into the LEGO Super Mario Starter Courses via the interactive Mario or Luigi figures. Using these figures will allow you to "collect 10 hidden Power Stars to reveal secret reactions and more." You can shop the entire LEGO Super Mario range here on Amazon and here at LEGO.com.

"We know how much Super Mario fans have loved the LEGO Super Mario experience, and wanted to tap into even more elements of the traditional game play capturing the immersive play experience of Super Mario 64," said Pablo Gonzalez Gonzalez, Senior Designer at the LEGO Group, as part of the announcement. "It's difficult to imagine the Super Mario Universe without the classic game's iconic levels full of discovery and secrets. With this amazing set, we're building on the exciting play experience of LEGO Super Mario, both to bring a bit of nostalgia for those who played the Super Mario 64 video game, but also to introduce these wonderful levels to a whole new audience of Super Mario fans."