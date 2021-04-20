LEGO Super Mario Luigi Set Officially Revealed

LEGO and Nintendo have officially revealed the LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course, a new set in the LEGO Super Mario product line that adds Luigi to the mix for the first time. This comes after early listings revealed that the announcement was likely imminent. Prior to this, the battery-powered figure that folks could use with the courses was limited to Mario and various costumes.

The Luigi figure, as compared to Mario, has his own "personality" and unique voice, according to the announcement. Also? He's one LEGO plate taller than Mario because, well, Luigi is famously taller than Mario. Other than that, however, Luigi is functionally similar to the LEGO Mario and uses the same technology inside with a little LCD screen on the front, color sensor on the bottom, and general ability to know when it's moving around and play music and sounds.

It's LEGO Luigi Time! Introducing #LEGOSuperMario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course! Meet up with Pink Yoshi and go face-to-face with Boom Boom. Pre-order today! https://t.co/jKB5vhq7ye pic.twitter.com/itcKhyWdRJ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 20, 2021

"We are very pleased to add Mario’s twin brother, Luigi, to the LEGO Super Mario family with the new LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course," said Takashi Tezuka, Executive Officer and Game Producer of Nintendo, as part of the official reveal. "Please welcome him as a companion on your adventures in the world of LEGO Super Mario. The addition of Luigi and Mario together creates new kinds of fun play. I look forward to see what exciting journeys kids will take with these two characters."

The new LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course is set to release on August 1st for $59.99, and it is available to pre-order now here at LEGO and here on Amazon. The LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course is also currently available to purchase wherever such things are sold for $59.99. The cost for the various expansion sets ranges from $19.99 to $99.99. The Power-up Packs run $9.99, and the Character Packs cost $4.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of LEGO right here.

What do you think of what we've seen of the LEGO Super Mario product line thus far? Are you interested in picking up Luigi when he releases? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming! And keep scrolling to check out a bunch of photos of the new LEGO set!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.