Nintendo Teases New LEGO Super Mario Set Tied to One of Its Most Iconic Characters

Nintendo has teased a new LEGO model that will be arriving in the future tied to one of the most popular characters from the Super Mario franchise. Back in August, LEGO and Nintendo announced an array of new Super Mario playsets that it would be releasing to kick off 2027. This lineup of toys is particularly notable, as it represents the first time that characters like Mario, Peach, Bowser, and others have all received LEGO minifigures. And while this newly teased LEGO set won’t center around minifigs, it will instead be another large-scale model that is more aimed at adults.

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Revealed on the Nintendo Today app, an image of a LEGO version of Yoshi was shown off for the first time. The picture in question doesn’t reveal much, and simply shows half of Yoshi’s face in new LEGO form peeking around. Nintendo didn’t share any details on when this LEGO Yoshi set would be released or how much it would cost, but it did confirm that it’s on track for 2027. In addition, it also confirmed that this would be part of LEGO’s models that are more geared toward adult builders, which tells us that it should contain hundreds (or thousands) of pieces in total.

You can see this teaser of the LEGO Yoshi set for yourself right here:

Over the past few years, Nintendo has partnered with LEGO on countless products, many of which have been quite large in size. Models for characters like Bowser and a Piranha Plant have been released previously, alongside Mario Kart sets dedicated to Mario and Luigi that see the brothers riding in their respective karts. For Yoshi to be the latest choice in this line makes quite a bit of sense based on his popularity and the unique choices that LEGO could make when designing this set.

Going purely off of past Super Mario LEGO releases like this, it suggests that this new Yoshi set should be pretty costly. The LEGO Bowser model, for instance, retailed for $270 and contained roughly 2,800 pieces in total. The aforementioned Mario Kart sets, on the other hand, have only gone for about $175 and have contained, on average, a little more than 2,000 pieces. Based on this, it’s quite likely that LEGO Yoshi should retail for about $200 at the very least, with the 2,000-piece threshold likely being surpassed. Only time will tell if this estimation is accurate, but once we learn more in an official capacity, we’ll be sure to bring that news to you here on ComicBook.

How do you feel about Yoshi being the next choice to get an expansive LEGO set of their own? Be sure to let me know for yourself down in the comments.