LEGO Officially Reveals New Super Mario Minifig Sets With Release Date

LEGO has officially revealed a lineup of new Super Mario sets that will be launching to kick off 2027. Over the past few years, a number of different Super Mario products have been released by LEGO. However, none of these past sets have ever included minifigures of the characters from Super Mario, as they’ve instead recreated familiar faces like Mario, Luigi, and Bowser in different ways. Now, for those who have been pining to see Super Mario minifigs come about, a new array of options will be releasing in just a few months.

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In total, LEGO announced a group of eight new sets today related to Super Mario. These new playsets range between as few as 61 pieces, to as many as 850 pieces, with the prices for these sets going between $10 and $100. The biggest toy of the bunch features Bowser’s Castle, which comes with minifigures for Mario, Bowser, Princess Peach, and a Koopa Troopa. Others happen to feature minifigs for Yoshi, Toad, Bowser Jr., and Luigi, with many of the sets also featuring vehicles seen in the Mario Kart series.

Here’s the full wave of Super Mario LEGO sets that are set to release, along with their price:

Mario’s Pipe Jump (#72052) — $9.99

Mario Kart: Racing with Mario (#72054) — $14.99

Mario’s Beach Adventures (#72055) — $19.99

Fire Luigi vs. Koopa Troopa Battle (#72061) — $29.99

Mario Kart: Luigi & Bowser Jr.’s Karts (#72056) — $29.99

Yoshi at Mario’s House (#72057) — $39.99

Mario Kart: Bowser’s Rumbling Kart (#72058) — $59.99

Fire Mario & Bowser’s Castle (#72060) — $99.99

As for the release of these new Super Mario LEGO sets, they’re all poised to arrive on January 1, 2027. Currently, pre-orders for these playsets aren’t live just yet, but they have all appeared on LEGO’s official website. Once the start of the new year gets a bit closer, LEGO will almost certainly push live pre-orders for these toys, in addition to them appearing at other retail chains.

While these Super Mario LEGO products are perhaps the biggest tied to Nintendo now on the horizon, they’re far from the only sets associated with gaming that are in the works. Recent reports have indicated that LEGO is gearing up to release a new model of the PS1 in tandem with PlayStation that will launch in October. LEGO itself hasn’t confirmed this as true just yet, but we’ll surely see it announced at some point in the days or weeks ahead.

Conversely, reports also indicate that LEGO is in the process of retiring its Sonic the Hedgehog and Animal Crossing sets. As such, if you’re interested in owning any of the toys tied to these lineups, you’ll want to begin picking them up sooner rather than later.