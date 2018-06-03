Limited Run Games Hosting Its Own E3 Press Conference

We’ve already got a handful of companies hosting press conferences during the Electronic Entertainment Expo next week. These include Bethesda, Ubisoft, Nintendo, Microsoft, Sony, Square Enix and Devolver Digital. But like any good trade show, there’s always room for one more.

The team at Limited Run Games has announced that it will be holding its own E3 press conference live on Twitch next week. It will be hosted on its Twitch channel (sorry, no way to attend in person) and will air on June 11 at 3 PM EDT. That’s about the same time as Ubisoft’s, so you might want to figure out your viewing time accordingly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The publisher hasn’t confirmed what it will be presenting during the press conference just yet, but more than likely we’ll see announcements for forthcoming games under the Limited Run brand. This will likely include several titles for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch and maybe even a PlayStation Vita game or two.

Limited Run Games has been quite busy this year with its releases of rare games on the physical front, including games like Cosmic Star Heroine, PixelJunk Monsters 2, Night Trap for Nintendo Switch, the forthcoming Saturday Morning RPG, Devolver Digital’s Ruiner and countless others. Their release slate has been quite successful as most games are showing up as sold out on their official website.

But something pretty big could be on the horizon if Limited Run Games is going all out to host an actual E3 press conference. We could see them partnering up with a major company to present its games to physical format for the first time; or it may announce that it’s finally supporting the Xbox One with an array of new titles. Either way it’s going to be great news for the Limited Run community as well as general game collectors who are all about building a library of physical releases.

We’ll let you know what Limited Run has in mind. But there’s a good chance that you’ll be able to purchase their games at E3 as it’s likely to have a booth with an array of games and other goodies available for purchase. They’re sure to go fast so don’t let them pass you by!