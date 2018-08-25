Watch Logan Paul vs. KSI Fight on Twitch

The much-hyped Logan Paul vs. KSI fight that pits the two YouTubers against one another is being streamed for free on Twitch despite efforts being made to keep this a paid-only event.

A clash between the two YouTubers has been in the works for a while now with the only way to get an official stream being to purchase it through YouTube. Others who try and host the fight on the video platform have been taken down as soon as they try, but the gaming platform Twitch appears to be far less regulated when it comes to hosting these streams. Streamers using Twitch select what game they’re playing to allow viewers to browse for content, and under the “Boxing Fight” category, multiple streams are being hosted.

These types of rehosted streams occasionally find their way onto Twitch through purposefully inaccurate categories as well in an attempt to bury them and keep them from being found by anyone who would try to take them down. At least one instance of that is already happening with the “Farming Simulator 17” category having more than one stream that’s hosting the fight.

Other users have already commented on how many streams there are for the match with multiple Twitter users tweets pointing out just how many viewers are watching the stream illegitimately through Twitch.

The KSI v. Logan Paul fight is being streamed exclusively on YouTube (PPV). They currently have 650k+ viewers, all of which paid $10. However, Twitch isn’t proactively removing re-streams and has over 450k viewers. pic.twitter.com/Fwo7OSbb0g — Blake Robbins (@blakeir) August 25, 2018

KSI and Logan Paul destroying twitch viewership on unofficial streams. Lol. pic.twitter.com/zYp1rJVmT0 — Stylosa (@unitlostgaming) August 25, 2018

This is far from the first time that such events have been streamed through Twitch as well in order to bypass their legitimate streaming source. Past events such as the boxing match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather and various WWE events like Wrestlemania were also streamed through the service that’s primarily used to showcase gaming videos and other game-related content. Such streams have been able to survive Twitch moderation in the past to leave their contents up for other people to see, so it seems likely that the Logan Paul vs. KSI fight that’s ongoing now will also remain up throughout the duration of the fight.