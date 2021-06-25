Loki Teased for Next Fortnite Crew Skin

✖

Epic Games teased not long ago a new Fortnite skin featuring Loki, the Trickster God who’s just recently gotten his own Marvel TV show. Exactly one month later, we’ve gotten a confirmation of that skin’s existence alongside details on how players can acquire it when it’s released. The new Loki skin will be part of the next Fortnite Crew bundle of rewards which means you’ll have to subscribe to that service at least for July if you want to get the content.

The Loki tease came on Friday while referencing the Mecha Cuddle Master skin confirmed last month that was available through June’s Fortnite Crew Pack. While we haven’t seen the skin itself yet, we’ve again seen the unmistakable horns from Loki’s outfit curling up through the image. In case there were any questions still about what this tease was for, the Fortnite and Marvel Avengers logos shown in the middle confirmed the crossover.

It seems Mecha Cuddle Master wasn’t the only one who found their way to the Island. Looks like a trickster snuck his way through the portal and into the Fortnite Crew this July 👑 pic.twitter.com/z2V1wFSSwl — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 25, 2021

While many of the Marvel skins have been obtainable through completing challenges or purchasing them outright in the past, that won’t be the case for this one. Instead, players will have to subscribe to the Fortnite Crew service at some point in July to get the skin. We don’t yet know what all is included in the pack besides the Loki skin, but it’ll likely include a pickaxe of some sort, too, along with other cosmetics. We know for sure it’ll grant access to the season’s battle pass and 1,000 V-Bucks, and the overview of June’s Fortnite Crew Pack gives an idea of what kinds of things subscribers may get in July as they relate to Loki.

“The Crew Pack is an exclusive outfit bundle that’s yours to keep, and special items are curated for the pack monthly,” a preview of June’s bundle said. “Each months’ Crew Pack features an exclusive new outfit plus at least one matching accessory like a glider, pickaxe, or emote. June’s pack features the steel but steel but still snuggly Mecha Cuddle Master. In addition to her outfit, the June Crew Pack includes the Psytronic Bow Back Bling, Nuzzle Jet Pickaxe, and Cuddle Mech Wrap. The outfit, back bling, and pickaxe come in three styles!”

Loki’s skin should be released in the next couple of days whenever June’s Crew Pack is available to purchase for $11.99.