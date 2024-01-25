Lord of the Rings Game Gets Long-Awaited Re-Release

An older Lord of the Rings board game is coming back to print, with the game coming to most countries for the very first time. Today, Games Workshop announced they were re-publishing Lord of the Rings: Quest to Mount Doom, an adventure game featuring a race to locate the One Ring and dispose of it. The game was originally published back in 2018, but was only available in the United States and Germany. With the re-release, Games Workshop will release the game globally for the very first time.

The game is a race/social deduction game where players try to locate the One Ring in one of forty Middle-Earth locations. Each location has a single item card that can be claimed by players and then used to either aid their search, hinder other players, or keep it secret if it's the One Ring. Once a player has found the One Ring, they try to make their way to Mount Doom without attracting the attention of other players. Once the One Ring has been found, players can still lose it if the Eye of Sauron lands on their location, which sends them back to either Hobbiton or Rivendell without the Ring in tow..

The game includes miniatures of all 9 Fellowship members along with with dice, cards, and everything else needed to play. No specific release date has been announced for the game's re-release, but it's the first Lord of the Rings product that will be released by Games Workshop this year.

Games Workshop also announced that they were continuing their Middle-earth Strategy Battle Game line with a new supplement. The publisher has been publishing a Lord of the Rings skirmish game since 2001, with characters based on their appearances from the Lord of the Rings movies.