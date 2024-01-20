Warhammer: The Old World TTRPG Announced

Cubicle 7 is returning to the World that Was with a new Warhammer RPG. Today, Cubicle 7 announced they were developing a new tabletop RPG set within the world of Warhammer: The Old World, the recently launched Games Workshop tabletop game that re-visits the Warhammer Fantasy setting. No details were announced about when the new game would be released, but Cubicle 7 has said that this game won't replace its current Warhammer Fantasy RPG line.

The news was announced at Warhammer World's launch event for Warhammer: The Old World earlier today. In a press release announcing the new game, Cubicle 7's Dominic McDowall said, "Exploring a new era with Warhammer: The Old World is an honour and a privilege. As huge fans of the classic Warhammer setting we're thrilled to be working with Games Workshop on the new chapter of such a beloved setting."

Warhammer: The Old World brings back the original Warhammer Fantasy setting, which had previously been destroyed in the build to the launch of Warhammer: Age of Sigmar. The new game is set in an earlier era of the setting, long before it was destroyed by the forces of Chaos. Because of the earlier time period, the game focuses on fewer factions, with only 9 classic factions coming to the game at launch.

Cubicle 7 has been the tabletop RPG publisher for Games Workshop settings for several years, including Warhammer Fantasy, Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, and Warhammer 40,000. The game publisher most recently released Imperium Maledictum, a game built around "ground level" group play tasked with investigating various sinister forces on behalf of a powerful patron.