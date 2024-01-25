Henry Cavill Teases "Big Things" for His Warhammer 40K Series on Prime Video

Henry Cavill has provided a brief tease for his upcoming Warhammer 40K live-action project on Prime Video. Speaking to Collider this week ahead of the release of the new movie Argylle, Cavill promised that the project was moving along. "Warhammer is progressing very well," Cavill said. "Big things are happening, and we are very excited." The brief statement is Cavill's first public comments about the project, which he is an executive producer of, since Games Workshop confirmed that Amazon Studios had signed the contract to adapt the world of Warhammer 40K into a live-action project.

Cavill has long been a Warhammer 40K enthusiast and he's spoken out many times about his fandom of the grim dark game setting. In addition to having his own army of miniatures (he plays as the Emperor-guarding Adeptus Custodes, for those keeping track) and occasionally posting pictures of various novels he's reading, he's also visited Warhammer World, the factory/company headquarters of Games Workshop in Nottingham. It was natural that both Games Workshop and Amazon Studios wanted Cavill to come aboard the Warhammer 40K project, which was originally announced back in late 2022. Late last year, Games Workshop said the contract was finalized between Games Workshop and Amazon Studios, with creatives being assembled to hash out which story or character they wanted to bring to life first.

Interestingly, Games Workshop mentioned in their most recent financial filings that their agreement with Amazon Studios contains more than just Warhammer 40K. The financial filing also disclosed that the agreement includes provisions for Amazon to also make live-action projects set within the world of Warhammer Fantasy, the company's original fantasy setting. Amazon hasn't made any public comments about adapting Warhammer Fantasy, but it could mean that Cavill and Amazon have lots of Warhammer to keep them busy for years to come.