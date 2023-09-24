New Lord of the Rings Video Game Announced

A new video game associated with the beloved Lord of the Rings franchise has been announced. In recent history, The Lord of the Rings has had a pretty rough stretch when it comes to gaming. While there have been fantastic titles such as Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor, the most recent LOTR game happens to be The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which is widely considered one of the worst games of 2023. Fortunately, for those looking for some redemption, it looks like it going to be arriving in the form of a new game called Tales of the Shire.

Announced to coincide with "Hobbit Day" in New Zealand, Tales of the Shire is a new game set within The Lord of the Rings universe. The project is being developed by Wētā Workshop and is being published by Private Division. Details on this game are still incredibly sparse, but the title was unveiled with an initial trailer that served merely as a tone piece. Platforms for Tales of the Shire also aren't known just yet, but the game is said to give players the chance to experience their own "cozy Hobbit life." With this in mind, it seems like this will be a life or farming sim set within the Shire, which would make a lot of sense given how popular this subgenre has been in recent years.

You can get a look at this initial trailer for Tales of the Shire here:

Your cosy Hobbit life awaits in Tales of the Shire, a heart-warming new The Lord of the Rings™ game by Wētā Workshop and Private Division. Coming 2024. pic.twitter.com/CvDnRXyMQN — talesoftheshire (@talesoftheshire) September 21, 2023

For now, all that's known with certainty about Tales of the Shire is that it will release at some point in 2024. As such, it's likely that Wētā Workshop and Private Division will begin to unveil more information and gameplay footage associated with the game in the next few months. Whenever we do happen to learn more, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

