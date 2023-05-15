New Lord of the Rings MMO Announced

A new MMO video game tied to The Lord of the Rings has today been announced to be in the works at Amazon Games. This past year, Embracer Group announced that it had purchased the entirety of the Lord of the Rings IP which included all of the various works of author J.R.R. Tolkien. Now, a little under a year after this deal was made, Embracer has revealed that it's teaming up with Amazon to create an expansive MMO that will launch at a point likely far down the road.

Detailed in a press release on Embracer's website, the first broad details of this Lord of the Rings MMO were shared. The game is said to take place in a vast open-world and is still in the early phases of development. Given that the project is so early on, further bits of information weren't shared by Embracer, but it was said that the game is being planned to come to both console and PC platforms.

"The world of Middle-earth continues to prove an endlessly fertile ground for creators, and Amazon Games has a passion for building immersive, compelling worlds and publishing games for a global audience", said Embracer's CEO of Freemode Lee Guinchard of the deal. "We have the clear ambition to create the highest-quality entertainment products for this IP, whether we utilize internal resources or team up with the best industry partners that complement our capabilities. We're taking every care to deliver an MMO which will do justice to the expansive Middle-earth universe and delight players around the world."

Again, given how early it seems like this new Lord of the Rings game is in its development, it's likely that we won't see or hear anything substantial from the title for quite some time. Still, this move is likely an exciting one for many Lord of the Rings fans, especially those that used to play the previous MMO The Lord of the Rings Online. Amazon Games itself also has prior experience with the MMO genre as seen with its 2021 release New World. It remains to be seen how this game will turn out, but this will definitely be a game worth monitoring in the years to come.

How do you feel about this new MMO tied to The Lord of the Rings now being in the works? And do you think that Amazon Games is a trustworthy company to spearhead this project? Let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up on social media at @MooreMan12.