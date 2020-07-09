ESPN to Reveal Madden NFL 21 Ratings

✖

The arrival of Madden NFL 21 is just over a month away, which means that EA Sports is finally beginning to share the info players everywhere want to see: The Madden Ratings. One of the most exciting parts about the release of a new Madden is seeing how your favorite NFL players are rated, and using those ratings to figure out which teams you want to play with. The rollout of the Madden 21 player ratings began with the rookie quarterbacks on Thursday, and will continue on ESPN over the course of the next week.

Starting on Monday, July 13th, various ESPN programs will be speaking with players and revealing their Madden ratings to the world. ESPN's The Get Up will spend several days revealing the 99 Club, which consists of the highest rated players in the entire game.

The first ratings available belong to the rookie quarterbacks this year, which were announced in an Instagram video that featured the young signal-callers speaking with NFL legend and Madden 21 "Ratings Adjuster" Steve Young. First overall pick Joe Burrow, who will be the Day 1 starter for the Cincinnati Bengals, has the highest rating of any rookie QB at 76 overall. Miami's Tua Tagovailua comes in at 73 overall, followed by Green Bay's Jordan Love at 71 and Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert at 70.

“After the success of last year’s E:60 highlighting the Madden ratings process, revealing ratings live on ESPN was a natural next step for us,” said Norby Williamson, ESPN executive vice president and executive editor, production. “EA SPORTS has created a culture surrounding this reveal each year and we are excited to be part of this year’s moment.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with ESPN to announce Madden NFL 21 player ratings, one of our most anticipated moments each year that sparks intense debate across the sports world,” said Julie Foster, Vice President Marketing, EA SPORTS. “Madden ratings are a direct reflection of the on-field performance of players, so it’s no surprise that fans, and the NFL players themselves, are so passionate about them. We can’t wait to see the discussion unfold on ESPN in the coming week.”

Are you looking forward to seeing how the rest of the rankings shake out next week? Let us know in the comments!

Madden NFL 21 is set to be released on August 25th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.