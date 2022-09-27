New Madden NFL 23 Ultimate Team Update Could Be Delayed for Unexpected Reason

A new update for Madden NFL 23's Ultimate Team mode that was slated to arrive later this week might end up being delayed for a rather unexpected reason. For those in the United States that have been paying attention to the weather lately, the southern coast of the country (specifically near Florida) is slated to get hit by Hurricane Ian in just a couple of short days. As a result, EA Sports has now warned fans that the incoming storm may lead to delays for this week's Madden 23 update.

In a message shared on social media today, EA informed fans that the weekly MUT update "is subject to change or experience delays due to Hurricane Ian." While Electronic Arts has offices spread all across the world, its studio at EA Tiburon, which is located in Florida, is primarily where the Madden franchise is developed. As such, Hurricane Ian could lead to those at EA Tiburon being unable to work once it ends up reaching landfall later this week.

Content is subject to change or experience delays due to Hurricane Ian.



Any and all updates or changes will be noted here or @MaddenNFLDirect. pic.twitter.com/81BwGWv4By — Madden Ultimate Team (@EASPORTS_MUT) September 26, 2022

All in all, the reason for this potential delay of the future update for Madden 23 is one that many fans likely wouldn't have initially expected. Still, it's hard to be upset about this situation as it's more important for the developers to keep themselves safe in the midst of this natural disaster. Even if this week's Madden Ultimate Team update does end up getting delayed, hopefully, the effects of the hurricane don't lead to ongoing delays in the weeks ahead.

Considering the nature of this situation, we'll have to wait to hear more from EA Sports as the coming days approach. If there are any more notable updates related to Madden NFL 23 and its future content, we'll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.

Have you been playing this year's Madden game for yourself since it launched last month? And if so, how do you feel about the annualized entry in the series? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.