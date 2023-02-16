Madden 24 Could Reportedly Result in Massive Changes at EA

A new report tied to Electronic Arts' Madden franchise has stated that this year's coming release of Madden NFL 24 could have a big impact on the future of the series. At this point in time, Madden as a property is potentially at its lowest point ever. Not only has Madden 23 been rife with various issues since it launched last year, but Madden 21 and Madden 22 weren't as well-received by fans and critics, too. In light of this tepid response in successive years, if Madden 24 again ends up failing to meet expectations, it sounds like EA might look to make big changes internally.

According to Insider Gaming, Madden 24 is being viewed internally as a "make or break" game for the series. Essentially, if the next Madden title is considered another step in the wrong direction for the series, EA could look to overhaul those in charge of the property. In turn, the management that is currently in charge of Madden is said to be aware of how pivotal Madden 24 is and understands that the future of their own positions within EA could be in jeopardy.

The report in question goes on to say that sales won't be a key factor in EA deciding whether or not Madden 24 is a success. This is likely because Madden tends to be a big seller each year no matter how well it fares critically. Instead, if Madden 24 ends up having a number of problems that are similar to what was seen in Madden 23, then EA bosses will begin to look at making changes.

Clearly, those that run EA are beginning to fear that long-term damage is being done to Madden as a brand, which is why these potential overhauls are on the table. Whether or not Madden 24 can turn things around when it comes to the series as a whole remains to be seen, but this will be an interesting story to follow as 2023 continues onward.

How do you feel about EA clearly applying pressure on the developers of Madden NFL 24? And what fixes do you think need to come about in this year's game? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.