Madden NFL 23 Predicts Super Bowl LVII Winner

As it does every year, EA has today released its prediction of the upcoming Super Bowl thanks to a simulation performed in the latest Madden video game. For an extended period of time, EA has used Madden annually to help shed light on who it thinks will be the eventual Super Bowl winner. Now, this trend has continued once again in 2023 and has delivered a prediction that should make Philadelphia fans quite happy.

Revealed in a new video today, EA shared that it expects the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII by a score of 31-17. The simulation specifically predicts that Eagles receiver AJ Brown will have a monster game and will total eight receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown. Kansas City's own Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones are expected to have big games as well with Mahomes throwing for nearly 250 yards and a touchdown while Jones totaled two sacks. In the end, though, these performances from Jones and Mahomes weren't enough to prevent the Chiefs from losing by two touchdowns to the Eagles.

On paper, Super Bowl LVII should be one of the most contentious matchups that we've seen in quite some time. Both the Chiefs and Eagles were the best teams in their respective conferences throughout the entire NFL season and were able to take down the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers respectively during Championship Week. It obviously remains to be seen if this Super Bowl will end up being a compelling one, but all signs currently point to this being a highly competitive game.

If you didn't already know, Super Bowl LVII will be taking place this coming Sunday on February 12th. As for Madden NFL 23, the latest entry in the long-running franchise is now available across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

Do you think that Madden 23's prediction for the 2023 Super Bowl will end up coming true? And which team do you think will end up winning the "big game" this year? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.