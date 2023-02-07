Madden NFL 23 Gets New Title Update Before Super Bowl, Patch Notes Revealed

Prior to the Super Bowl taking place this weekend, EA Sports has today released the latest title update for Madden NFL 23. With the NFL season now winding down, patches for Madden 23 will likely start to slow down in the months ahead as well. Fortunately, for those that are still frequently playing the latest entry in the football sim series, EA has today made a number of notable changes.

In a general sense, this new title update for Madden NFL 23 brings tweaks to three aspects of the game. The first of these aspects is Madden 23's core gameplay, which has now received a couple of overhauls when it comes to defensive logic. Beyond this, EA has also made a couple of notable improvements to both Face of the Franchise and Madden Ultimate Team game modes. All in all, this title update isn't a vast one, but it should make Madden 23 just a bit better during a week when many players are likely checking out the game in anticipation of Super Bowl LVII.

If you'd like to find the full patch notes for this new Madden 23 update, you can view them down below.

Gameplay Updates

Modifications made to QB Contain logic to mitigate pass rush exploit known as the 'Loop Blitz': Only defenders on the line of scrimmage will be able to be assigned QB Contain If there is a pass rusher aligned outside of the contain defender, the Contain Defender will rush the C Gap to avoid putting multiple rushers in the same gap DEV NOTE: These changes are meant to bring balance to the 'Loop Blitz' exploit, while also offering more authentic rush lanes – specifically by trying to avoid putting multiple rushers in the same gap, or getting a contain player inside of an adjacent rusher. We will continue to monitor these changes in the live game and will continue to make tuning adjustments if necessary.

Fixed an issue causing the ball to appear in the wrong hand during the Stefon Diggs signature touchdown celebration

Addressed an issue causing the WR's route to change from a streak to a goal-line fade after sending the receiver in motion

General stability improvements

Face of the Franchise Updates

Fixed an issue showing the incorrect number of remaining drills in the Flood Pass Concept side activity

Fixed issue showing the teams reversed in the Stats/Ranks widget on the League Hub

Fixed several instances of improper scaling on some 4K TVs

Fixed a rare instance that could cause a non-QB position save file to revert randomly, switching to the QB position during a career. DEV NOTE: This fix is intended to prevent a random position-change for active and newly-created careers after the update; it will not update save files that have already been impacted because doing so could wipe out an active career in the original position save-slot. We will continue to monitor this issue in the live game and look to address any other instances that may occur.



Madden Ultimate Team Updates