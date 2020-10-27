Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21 Next-Gen Release Date Revealed

✖

Electronic Arts has announced that the next-gen versions of both Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21 will release for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on December 4th. For folks that have already purchased current-gen versions of these titles on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, the next-gen versions will be available as a free upgrade at launch in December.

As part of the announcement, it was also announced that should PS4 and Xbox One players of either title choose to carry over to the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, a whole bunch of their progress will go with them. In FIFA 21, for example, Ultimate Team and Volta Football progress and content will carry over while Madden NFL 21 will see Ultimate Team, The Yard, and both Franchise modes have the aforementioned carry over. More details on both next-gen releases are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Buy Now. Get Next Gen Madden NFL 21 Free. Upgrade to PS5 or Xbox Series X/S for FREE*. And carry your MUT, Franchise modes, and Yard progress across generations.

https://t.co/uWw4N6O0jN *Conditions apply. pic.twitter.com/YTuWjjg0Lq — Madden NFL 21 (@EAMaddenNFL) October 27, 2020

#FIFA21 is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on December 4th. More info here ➡ https://t.co/TbajtgHml5 pic.twitter.com/gTY0AzyUHY — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) October 27, 2020

"With each console generation, EA SPORTS erases more of the line between virtual and real in our games. The next generation versions of Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21 will offer stunning, immersive and authentic experiences, truly enabling players to feel the next level of sports experience," said Cam Weber, EVP and Group GM of EA SPORTS, as part of today's announcement. "Through the awesome power of Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 we’ve been able to create industry leading gameplay and content advances, bringing our players ever closer to the sports they love."

As noted above, the next-gen versions of Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21 will release on December 4th. Both titles are currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Madden NFL 21 right here, and all of our previous coverage of FIFA 21 right here.

