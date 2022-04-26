Madden NFL 23 Leaked Early

✖

Madden NFL 23 has seemingly been leaked by GameStop. It won't come as a surprise to anyone that Madden NFL 23 is in the works. A new Madden game releases every year, and there's no reason to expect 2022 to be any different. That said, the game hasn't been confirmed or announced yet, but it looks like that may change soon. In a new email sent out to subscribers about pre-ordering, GameStop included "Madden NFL 23" in the headline. Now, this could be a mistake or just GameStop acknowledging the inevitable. There's no way of knowing if the former is the case though, and the latter explanation doesn't negate the oddity of including a game that's not available to pre-order in an email about pre-ordering. Is there a third explanation? Yes.

It's possible GameStop has jumped the gun. This could be a mistake or just an acknowledgment of the inevitable, or this could be an indicator that this year's Madden is going to be announced this week.

Unfortunately, there is no media nor any details to accompany the leak. In other words, no information on who is the cover star or when it will release, or what it looks like on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Given that this is an unofficial leak means it should be taken with a grain of salt. This is not official. While the image in the Reddit post above shows no sign of being altered or fake, we can't confirm it's real at the moment and even if it's real it's hard to know what to make of it.

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation progresses. So far, EA has not addressed this apparent leak and the speculation it has created. If this changes, the story will change with it. In the meantime, feel free to share your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of this leak and what do you want to see from Madden this year?