Madden NFL 24 Review in Progress: Too Much Fluff

A few years ago, the NFL started to let fans buy a plan that lets them watch condensed versions of every game for their chosen team. These games cut out all the in-between-plays fluff that causes games to drag on for hours longer than they need to, letting you get right to the action. It was a day-one purchase for me and something I wish I could also buy for Madden NFL 24. I'm only about 10 hours deep into my Madden 24 experience, but I can already tell that, in spite of loving some of the on-the-field changes, I won't be sticking around past the first few weeks.

And that's a shame because I really do like the increased focus on foundational football. It's far from perfect, but the changes in blocking, pass defense, and hits are all welcome improvements. Plus, the new Sapien tech makes everything look more natural. I'm the kind of player who pauses games to watch replays quite often and I've noticed way less warping along the gridiron in my time with the game. If you slow things down in those replays, you'll also notice the AI following the "see ball, play ball" mantra, for the most part. Yes, there are times when an AI will "jump" from one animation to another in a way that is physically impossible, but I haven't noticed this happening as much so far.

(Photo: Electronic Arts)

That said, it's important to remember that I'm still very early with Madden NFL 24. Things that aren't standing out to me at the outset, may start to pop up as I play. Plus, you have to keep in mind that this is essentially a live service game. Electronic Arts will drop patches that could render everything I'm saying here moot within a few weeks. However, what I can tell you is that as of this writing, I like Madden 24's gameplay better than last year.

Now, what does that really mean? After all, Madden has had a lot of problems throughout the last few years. That hasn't changed. Even with the generally improved blocking AI, I've still seen instances where skill position players refuse to block or an offensive lineman will just randomly pass someone by in favor of ineffectively running downfield to pick up a safety. I've also been playing a lot of wide receiver Superstar and I'll be the first to tell you that the quarterback AI really struggles to put the ball on target at times (though that could just be because I was drafted by Green Bay). To some degree, you have to expect a little bit of that. There is so much happening on the screen on any given play that you can't expect perfection. In short, I think this year is slightly better in the gameplay department than last year, but not enough to make you a believer if you didn't already like Madden's style of "simulation."

Instead, where my Madden excitement dies is everywhere else. The menus are maybe the most sluggish I've seen in a sports game. For example, if you're playing MUT and want to check the objectives on a Field Pass, be prepared to tab through multiple menus before getting where you need to go, and each of those menus is going to take several seconds to load. It's almost like EA is getting paid by the hour and is trying to artificially make the experience take as long as humanly possible. Seriously, I just timed it and it took nearly 40 seconds to get from the main menu to the objectives for the Headliners Field Pass.

In this day and age, that's unacceptable. The worst part is that there's no easy way to check all of the objectives in MUT. You have to click around and wait in several menus to see everything you need to do. It's almost as bad when you get into the game too because EA wants to spend so much time between plays feeding mostly unskippable scenes that kill any momentum. It's infuriating to want to play a football game and instead, you have to sit around waiting. As I said at the top, it's almost like EA wanted to replicate the real-world experience so much that it added a ton of fluff to take the place of ad breaks.

I've mostly been playing MUT and Superstar, so maybe it's better in other modes, but if I wasn't working on a review for this game, I might've already put it down. Sure, I like the on-field action more, but everything else is killing my desire to play. If I wanted to spend this time looking at menus and cutscenes, I'd go play a retro RPG, not Madden 24. Maybe if you're only hopping into Play Now to play with your friends Madden NFL 24 is worth it, but for almost everything else, my early impressions are that this game is more than skippable.