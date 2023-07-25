Madden NFL 24 Top Rookie Ratings

Madden NFL 24 has been dropping new ratings for NFL stars recently, including the prestigious 99 Club. However, if you're looking to improve your team in Franchise mode, you likely won't be able to afford too many of the top players in the league. That's where rookies come in, as they have plenty of room to improve and contracts that are a bit more manageable. With the 2023 NFL draft in the books, Madden 24 has revealed all of the top rookies, including a few surprises. Let's take a look at all of the top rookies in the league.

Madden NFL 24 has twenty-one rookie players who are already rated 75 overall or above. This includes 10 offensive players, 10 defensive players, and one specialist. Somewhat surprisingly, this group doesn't include the number one overall pick from last year's draft as Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is only 74 overall. That said, there are several players that are worth looking at if you want to pick up a key rookie in Madden 24.

At the top of the rookie rankings is running back Bijan Robinson. The Atlanta Falcons rookie is rated 81 overall to start the season, a full two points higher than any other player in his class. Next up is DT Jalen Carter from the Philadelphia Eagles. Then, things get a little more crowded as Will Anderson Jr, (Edge rusher), Devon Witherspoon (CB), and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR) are all 78 overall. Jahmyr Gibbs (RB), Paris Johnson Jr. (RT), Christian Gonzalez (CB), and Zay Flowers (WR) make up the next tier, followed by Peter Skoronski (LG), Emmanuel Forbes (CB), Deonte Banks (CB), Dalton Kincaid (TE), Jordan Addison (WR), and Devon Achane (RB). There are a host of other players just behind them, but the most notable is San Francisco Kicker Jake Moody at 75 overall.

Madden NFL 24 is set to launch on August 17 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC consoles. With all of the changes coming to foundational football and Franchise mode, knowing all of the top rookies should make your managing life much easier. After all, being able to spot talent early is a key factor in creating a successful franchise.