Every 99 Rated Player in Madden NFL 24

Over the last week, Electronic Arts has slowly been announcing all of the player ratings for Madden NFL 24. This includes the newest members of the prestigious 99 Club, which is only populated by the best of the best in Madden NFL 24. The latest version of the Club includes five players, which is actually an increase from Madden 23 where only four players made it at launch. Also unlike last year, every player comes from a different position, meaning you'll be able to see members of the 99 Club all over the field when you launch Madden NFL 24 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms on August 17.

The first revealed member of the 99 Club was Justin Jefferson, the wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings. The young star burst onto the scene a few years ago and has been tearing through the record books at a ludicrous pace, so it's not too surprising to see him overtake every other wideout for this spot. Next up was Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who has been in the 99 Club for seven consecutive games, setting what seems like an unbeatable record at this point.

Joining those two is Zack Martin, an interior offensive lineman for the Dallas Cowboys. That team's had one of the most dominant offensive lines in the game for years, so it's nice to see them represented in the 99 Club this year. Finally, the Kansas City Chiefs have two players in the 99 Club: tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Considering that the duo is coming off winning the city's second Super Bowl in four years, it only makes sense for them both to make it.

Of course, if you're looking to improve your team in Franchise mode, one of the best ways to do that is to pick up some hot rookies. Leading the way for this year's crop in terms of overall rating are Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (81), Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (79), and Houston Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. (78). Somewhat surprisingly, Bryce Young, the number one overall pick by the Carolina Panthers, is starting the season rated 74 overall, though he could move up quickly. Regardless of whether you try to build with 99 Club vets or star rookies, Madden NFL 24 is set to have plenty to offer when it launches on August 17.