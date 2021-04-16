Magic: Jace Fights For His Life and a New Alliance Forms in New Issue #2 Preview (Exclusive)

BOOM! Studios is introducing a whole new legion of fans to the world of Magic The Gathering with the new comic series Magic, and the first issue was a big step in the right direction, selling out and being sent back to print with a new cover. Now the attention moves to Magic issue #2, and we've got your exclusive first look at the next issue and some of the stunning covers that will launch alongside it. Writer Jed MacKay (Black Cat), artist Ig Guara (Ghost-Spider), colorist Arianna Consonni, and letterer Ed Dukeshire are back to deliver a new chapter in the series that will appeal to fans both longtime fans and those new to the fantastical world, and you can check out the full preview starting on the next slide!

Magic #2 will feature a main cover by artist Matteo Scalera (Batman: White Knight Presents Harley Quinn) as well as variant covers by Ig Guara, Daniel Warren Johnson (Murder Falcon), Michael Walsh (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Jahnoy Lindsay (Hulk), and Kael Ngu (Spawn), and trust us, these are all poster-worthy.

Things pick up after three assassination attempts on three different Guildmasters, which left Jace Beleren in a comatose state and fighting for his life. Now several Planeswalkers must get on the same page and work together to figure out who is behind the attacks and what their plan is, and you can check out the full description for the issue below.

"With their homes rocked by an attack - and Jace Beleren’s life hanging in the balance - Planeswalkers Kaya, Ral, and Vraska must discover who is behind it all. But as they begin to suspect one of Ravnica’s most prominent Guilds is behind the attack, it becomes clear their enemy may be plotting something even more destructive…"

Magic #2 will hit comic stores on May 12th, and you can check out the full preview of the issue starting on the next slide.

What did you think of the preview? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things comics and tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!