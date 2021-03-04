Magic #1 Surprise Ashcan Revealed by BOOM! Studios (Exclusive)

BOOM! Studios made waves when they revealed a new comic series based on Wizards of the Coast's beloved franchise Magic, and now BOOM! and WOTC have teamed up for one more special surprise for retailers and fans. In response to the overwhelming demand from retailers and fans after Magic #1 was announced, BOOM! Studios will provide each store that ordered the issue with one copy of a surprise ashcan that previews the debut issue and all includes exclusive backmatter, and it will be available in stores on March 10th. Even better is we have an exclusive first look at the anticipated project, and you can check it out starting on the next slide.

Magic #1 is written by Jed MacKay (Black Cat), drawn by Ig Guara (Marvel's Ghost-Spider), colored by Arianna Consonni, and lettered by Ed Dukeshire, and is made with longtime fans and new readers in mind. You can check out the official description for the series below.

"Across the vast Multiverse, those gifted with a “spark” can tap into the raw power of Magic and travel across realms -- they are Planeswalkers. When coordinated assassination attempts on Guildmasters Ral Zarek, Vraska, and Kaya rock the city of Ravnica and leave Jace Beleren’s life hanging in the balance, a fuse is lit that threatens not just these three Guilds, but the entire plane of Ravnica. Now these three must covertly infiltrate the wild plane of Zendikar and form a tenuous alliance to uncover why the targets of the assassins have all been Planeswalkers. . . which will lead them straight to one of the most enigmatic characters in Magic history!"

Magic #1 will feature a main cover art by Matteo Scalera (Batman: White Knight Presents Harley Quinn) as well as variant cover art by Guara, InHyuk Lee (Miles Morales: Spider-Man), and Junggeun Yoon (Seven Secrets). There will also be a set of Hidden Planeswalker variant covers by artists Miguel Mercado (Mighty Morphin), Taj Tenfold (Abbott), and Magdalena Pagowska (The Library of Esoterica) featuring fan-favorite characters Liliana Vess, Kaya the Ghost Assassin, and Sorin Markov.

You can also pre-order the Magic Pack, which is a limited edition collector's set of Magic #1 covers that also includes an exclusive Magic Pack variant by artist Mirka Andolfo (Mercy) alongside the main cover, a random Hidden Planeswalker variant, and a black blank sketch cover. This will be available this April.

Magic #1 will hit comic stores on April 7th, and digital copies can be found on ComiXology, iBooks, Google Play, and Madefire.

You can check out the preview starting on the next slide, and let us know what you think in the comments, or as always you can talk all things comics and tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!