Magic: The Gathering’s Unsanctioned Set Fully Revealed

The upcoming Unsanctioned set for Magic: The Gathering is a bit of an odd duck, even among odd ducks. It is, perhaps, the oddest duck. The set, which is really five 30-card decks, is largely composed of reprinted cards from previous joke sets, and the whole point is to mix two together and then duel other folks that have also mixed two together. But now that the best look yet has been officially shared, it still very much seems in line with what’s come before — with a few key changes.

As always, the silver-bordered cards are not tournament legal, but that doesn’t mean folks having a bit of fun can’t play with them. The biggest change is the aforementioned “mixing decks” thing, but there’s also 16 brand-new cards in the set, and each of the five decks has three unique cards in them each in addition to reprinted cards from previous “Un” sets (Unglued, Unhinged, and Unstable). For those playing along at home, that basically means there’s probably one entirely new card that appears in every deck. And now that Cracked.com has revealed full deck lists, as well as what appears to be all of the new cards, that’s exactly the case!

Here are all the new cards:

Flavor Judge

Syr Cadian, Knight Owl

Strutting|Turkey

Underdome

Alexander Clamilton

B.O.B. (Bevy of Beebles)

Rings a Bell

Acornelia, Fashionable Filcher

Infernius Spawnington III, Esq.

Bat-

Boomstacker

Stet, Draconic Proofreader

Abstract Iguanart

Pippa, Duchess of Dice

Surgeon Commander

Spirit of the Season

“Magic is on a spectrum,” Magic: The Gathering head designer Mark Rosewater told Cracked. “On one side, there’s serious competitive play. On the other side, there’s more of a social-casual-having-a-good-time. Magic does a lot to reinforce competitive play, so I wanted to make sure the Un-sets are a poster child for the other side of the spectrum. Win or lose, you’re going to have a good time.”

“We’ve never reprinted any silver-border product ever,” Rosewater added. “Unsanctioned is a really good sampler of silver-bordered Magic; it’s a reward for all the Un-fans out there, and an introduction for new players. You just take two half-decks, mix them together, and play. This is a walkthrough of the best stuff that the Un-sets have to offer.”

Magic: The Gathering‘s Unsanctioned set is scheduled to release on February 29th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Magic: The Gathering right here.