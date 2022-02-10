Magic: The Gathering Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Trailer Released

Wizards of the Coast has released a new cinematic trailer for the launch of Magic: The Gathering‘s latest and greatest expansion set, Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty. While the new expansion yet is still yet to be physically released, today marks its first availability within the popular free-to-play video game, Magic: The Gathering Arena — or simply MTG Arena. The cinematic trailer focuses on how Kamigawa uses technology to embrace its traditions, which looks to be a big theme of the set.

Broadly speaking, Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty picks up narratively over a thousand years after the events of the original Kamigawa block. This futuristic version of Kamigawa has more in common with cyberpunk themes than its previous reliance on Japanese folklore. You can check out the new trailer for the expansion set for yourself embedded below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/wizards_magic/status/1491819920434372608

“In a city of looming skyscrapers and vibrant cherry blossom trees, cyber ninja Kaito Shizuki searches for the missing Emperor of Kamigawa,” the press release for the new trailer reads in part. “With returning Planeswalkers Tamiyo and The Wanderer by his side, Kaito must journey through the neon Undercity to investigate an unfolding mystery; one that threatens the spiritual world of Kamigawa and the delicate balance between soul and machine.”

It is fairly clear that Wizards of the Coast is pulling out all of the stops to really dig deep into its futuristic Japanese set. For example, Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty got its own song from virtual idol Hatsune Miku. And today it was announced that there will be a series of anime OVAs for the expansion set from WIT Studio and Maxilla.

As noted above, Magic: The Gathering‘s newest expansion set is Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty. It was released in Magic: The Gathering Arena today. Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty physical pre-releases begin on February 11th while the full, in-store physical release is set for February 18th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Magic: The Gathering in general right here.

