Magic: The Gathering Gets a Hatsune Miku Song

What do the popular card game Magic: The Gathering from Wizards of the Coast and the virtual idol Hatsune Miku have in common? Arguably, not much, but thanks to the upcoming Magic: The Gathering expansion set, Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, there is a definitive answer as Hatsune Miku has released a new music video in celebration of it. So, that is a thing that exists now, and something that can be revisited over and over again.

More specifically, Miku sings “Connected” by Mwk, which is an original song created for the release of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, in a music video with a backdrop of Kamigawa’s futuristic setting. While the song and music video absolutely have Miku, the new expansion set itself does not. Which, to be honest, is kind of a shame considering the recent crossovers that Wizards of the Coast has done in the past few years.

Miku sings "Connect" by Mwk for the upcoming release of "Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty", a card expansion set from popular TCG "Magic: The Gathering." Although Miku is not actually featured in the game, she seems at home in the futuristic world of "Kamigawa"! https://t.co/PjWVGCl4Qf pic.twitter.com/7nCqos5NWP — Hatsune Miku (@cfm_miku_en) February 3, 2022

If you are not familiar with Kamigawa as a setting and the specific ways in which Neon Dynasty is updating it, this whole thing might seem a bit odd. The original Kamigawa block was largely inspired by Japanese folklore and fairy tales, but Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty picks back up in that world far into the future — 1,200 years, to be exact — after the events of those sets. In essence, Wizards of the Coast is doing a cyberpunk set with all the appropriate hyper-technological accouterments like, for example, mechs. Having a virtual idol do a song for it makes a lot more sense in that context.

As noted above, Magic: The Gathering‘s next expansion set is Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty. It is set to release in Magic: The Gathering Arena on February 10th. Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty physical pre-releases begin on February 11th while the full, in-store physical release is set for February 18th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Magic: The Gathering in general right here.

What do you think of Hatsune Miku releasing a song for the upcoming Magic: The Gathering set? Are you excited to check out Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty for yourself?