Magic: The Gathering's Outlaws of Thunder Junction Set Unveils New High-Flying Cards (Exclusive)

Three weeks from today, the next Magic: The Gathering release is set to hit the shelves of stores everywhere. Outlaws of Thunder Junction will take players into an entirely new plane inspired of classic Westerns. With Wizards of the Coast now releasing the first peek at some of the cards you'll be able to get your hands on once the set releases, we have three all-new reveals you can only see right here on Comicbook.com.

Keep scrolling to see both a quick Q&A with the Magic: The Gathering Worldbuilding Team plus the three latest Outlaws of Thunder Junction spoilers!

Q: Thunder Junction is a new realm in the world of Magic. Why Thunder Junction and why a Western theme?

A: The worldbuilding seed for Thunder Junction came from what we call the omenpaths -- a new chaotic system of portals between planes that resulted from the last Phyrexian War. For most worlds, omenpaths are unreliable doorways, dangerous roads into the unknown -- but we thought, what if there were a world where many of these gateways converged-- peopled with travelers, scoundrels, opportunists, and spellcasters from other far-flung places? That, combined with careful discussions with cultural consultants, led us to the fantastical frontier setting of Thunder Junction. It's an exciting setting we haven't seen in Magic before, with high desert landscapes, razor-train heists, cactusfolk, and thunder magics. And it's the perfect setting to explore what might result from a central junction of multiplanar portals, with crews of outlaws from many worlds all vying for a chance at an infamous vault.

Q: The Atiin have a big part in the upcoming set. What served as inspiration for them?

A: The Atiin people in Thunder Junction were an addition to our frontier-inspired fantasy setting that came from a series of conversations with our Native American consultant, a member of the Navajo (Diné) Nation. The Atiin people in Thunder Junction are not intended to represent a specific, real-world group, but are visually inspired by the people of the Navajo (Diné) Nation. Our consultant advised us on the creation of authentic and appropriate visual motifs, textiles, and other aspects of costuming and bearing that you'll see represented in the cards.

Q: What decisions went into which characters should return (lookin' at you Tinybones) and which should be left out?

A: In Outlaws of Thunder Junction, Oko and his gang are a group of villains that band together to form a crew who are trying to pull off a heist. Together they're plotting a hit on the Fomori Vault, an ancient artifact rumored to be full of powerful treasures from around Magic's Multiverse. Our game designers had quite a fun puzzle on our hands, if we were putting together a squad of Magic's ne'er-do-wells from both past and present, who would be on that team? The first item we considered was "What roles would we want to fill on a heist team?" The roles we came up with were:

The Ringleader – Every heist team needs a leader

Sharpshooter – capable of providing long range support

Assassin – not afraid to get up close and personal

The Rookie – The new recruit

Muscle – A heavy bruiser

Pickpocket – Capable of lightening even the heaviest of coin purses

Once we had the roles well defined, we started to determine the best fit for each. Building a well-rounded crew is a core tenant of Wizards' philosophy and we wanted to make sure we did that here. The ringleader was clearly Oko, that much we knew for sure. We had a new sharpshooter character in the works, an Atiin, who had been gifted angelically powered sight and was a crackshot with a thunder blaster, Annie Flash. One of the most notorious assassins in the history of Magic is Vraska, so that was an easy fit. Kellan is completing his story arc in this set, and is eager to impress his dad Oko, so we had our rookie. We had several humanoid sized characters at this point, so we wanted to mix it up a bit. There's been more than a few hard-hitting villains in Magic's past, but if there's one character that fits the bill and is always up for a good time, it is the demonic leader of the black-red guild from Ravnica, none other than Rakdos himself. With our big bruiser out of the way, we wanted a sneaky pickpocket, and our favorite pocket pilfering pest is Tinybones, the only thing that could make this lil' dude cooler is a ten-gallon hat so that's exactly what we gave him (although his might be more of a one-gallon hat).

Another consideration which helped further cull down the list was "Who would actually go along with (or pretend to go along with) Oko's wild scheme?" This helped rule out some beloved characters like Olivia Voldaren and Gonti, as these folks certainly wouldn't bend to someone else's authority. Fortunately, we were still able to fit these characters into OTJ as the legendary face characters for two of the set's Commander Decks Most Wanted and Grand Larceny.