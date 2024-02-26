Magic: The Gathering's Outlaws of Thunder Junction First Look Revealed

2024's a busy year for Magic: The Gathering. Even with two Universes Beyond releases in Fallout and Assassin's Creed, Wizards of the Coast has at least four standard sets on the release docket throughout this year. The first, "Murders at Karlov Manor," was released earlier this year to lukewarm reviews. Come April, the publisher's "Outlaws of Thunder Junction" set will see release, and Wizards is showing players their first look at the set.

Rooted in Western media, "Thunder Junction" features Magic's favorite characters in cowboy hats and chaps. Carrying on traditions of the TCG, there's an expansive base set for fans to collect and play. On top of that, fun Western-themed "Breaking News" and "Wanted Poster" variants are also found in booster packs and Commander Decks.

Keep scrolling to see all of the earliest "Outlaws of Thunder Junction" spoilers released at MagicCon Chicago!