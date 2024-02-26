Magic: The Gathering's Outlaws of Thunder Junction First Look Revealed
The first look at Magic: The Gathering's next set, the western-themed Outlaws of Thunder Junction, were unveiled at MagicCon.
2024's a busy year for Magic: The Gathering. Even with two Universes Beyond releases in Fallout and Assassin's Creed, Wizards of the Coast has at least four standard sets on the release docket throughout this year. The first, "Murders at Karlov Manor," was released earlier this year to lukewarm reviews. Come April, the publisher's "Outlaws of Thunder Junction" set will see release, and Wizards is showing players their first look at the set.
Rooted in Western media, "Thunder Junction" features Magic's favorite characters in cowboy hats and chaps. Carrying on traditions of the TCG, there's an expansive base set for fans to collect and play. On top of that, fun Western-themed "Breaking News" and "Wanted Poster" variants are also found in booster packs and Commander Decks.
Keep scrolling to see all of the earliest "Outlaws of Thunder Junction" spoilers released at MagicCon Chicago!
The Big Score
Playing into the whole Western theme is a special subset called "The Big Score," which even comes with its own logo. Wizards says "The Big Score" will include "Special Guests" cards and 30 mythic rares that will feature a special alt-art "Vault Frame."prevnext
Raised Foil Vault Frame
Another exclusive to Collector Boosters is the Raised Foil Vault Frame cards, with plenty of foil for everyone to enjoy.
Magic: The Gathering "Outlaws of Thunder Junction" is set for release on Friday, April 19th. WPN stores can start hosting and selling prerelease cards starting Friday, April 12th.prev