Magic: The Gathering First Bloomburrow Spoilers Unveiled

Now that Magic: The Gathering's "Murders at Karlov Manor" is in the rear view, Wizards of the Coast will soon gear up for the launch of "Outlaws at Thunder Junction," a set introducing players to an entirely new plane inspired by classic Westerns. While the the publisher doesn't tend to get ahead of itself in its Magic: The Gathering reveals, the company is in the midst of the first MagicCon of the year, which means ahead-of-schedule reveals for fans of the game.

As part of the ongoing MagicCon festivities, Wizards released early spoilers of "Bloomburrow," the third standard set release of the year. Hitting shelves at your local games store later this summer, "Bloomburrow" takes place on a plane in which all characters are anthropomorphic animals.

The spoilers include four all-new Commander Decks, and full art variants to the game's normal base set look. This time around, variant cards include nature-inspired Woodslands cards in addition to Field Notes variations. See all of Wizard's "Bloomburrow" spoilers below.