Magic: The Gathering Reveals First Look at Garruk in New Expansion

One of the Lorwyn 5 returns to Magic: The Gathering with the game’s newest upcoming expansion, Throne of Eldraine. Garruk Wildspeaker was notably absent from War of the Spark, a set that included more planeswalkers than any before. Now Wizards of the Coast has revealed a new Garruk planeswalker card in Throne of Eldraine.

Throne of Eldraine is themed around Gimm’s fairytales and Arthurian legend. In the set, Garruk seems to take on the role of the huntsman from tales like Snow White and Red Riding Hood. The previewed card is Garruk, Cursed Huntsman. It costs 6 mana to play, including one black and one green, and comes into play with 5 loyalty tokens.

Garruk, Cursed Hunstman has a 0-cost loyalty ability that reads, “Create two 3/3 black and green Wolf creature tokens with ‘When this creature dies, put a loyalty counter on each Garruk you control.’” It also has a -3 ability that reads “Destroy target creature. Draw a card.” His final ability is a -6 that reads “You get an emblem with “Creatures you control get +3/+3 and have trample.” It’s interesting that he can only add loyalty tokens via his wolves dying, but that ultimately will be a boon for any stompy style deck.

Yes. He’s back. The hunt is on. This is 2 much 2 handle! #MTGEldraine pic.twitter.com/7vx6LMfgRU — MTG Arena (@MTG_Arena) September 4, 2019

Garruk was a mono-green planeswalker when introduced in Lorwyn. Then Leliana Vess cursed him by using the Chain Veil, converting him to a black-green planeswalker. The curse grew within Garruk until he became an “Apex Predator.” He seeks only the most worthy prey, traveling the multiverse to hunt and kill other planeswalkers.

Yesterday, Magic: The Gathering revealed the first preview for new planeswalker Oko. The fey rebel is a blue-green planeswalker that can create chaos on the battlefield. The character is described as charismatic, conceited, mysterious, clever, and vain. Both he and Garruk are featured in the Magic: The Gathering ebook Throne of Eldraine: The Wildered Quest, which focuses on planeswalkers Rowan and Will Kenrith as they search for their father, Eldraine’s king. Here’s the synopsis:

“The exciting new story of Magic‘s latest release, Throne of Eldraine. The young warrior-mage twins Rowan and Will Kenrith quest for their missing father, the High King. Rowan and Will’s powers are strong, but the world of Eldraine is a dangerous place! A thrilling mashup of Arthurian legend and Grimm’s fairy tales seen through the unique lens of Magic: The Gathering, here you will find magic, monsters, and mystery true to both traditions.”

Wizards of the Coast is teasing some big announcement related to Throne of Eldraine coming from their Twitch channel later today, so stay tuned for more news.