Massive Mareep Pokemon Plush Now Up for Pre-Orders

Another huge Pokemon plush is now up for pre-orders with a price tag to match its size. This plush is for the Electric sheep Pokemon Mareep and will run you $500 if you want to add it to your collection. The “jumbo-size Poke Plush” as the Pokemon Center site describes it comes in at an impressive two feet tall and is over three feet long, so you’ll definitely need to make some room in your collection if you’re planning on picking one up.

If you’re interested in the plush or just want to marvel at how big a squishy Mareep figure can be, you can check it out through the Pokemon Center where pre-orders are now open. Big Mareep fans will appreciate the fact that this plush is made to be as tall as the Pokedex records for the Pokemon indicate it would be.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Just as big as it says in the Pokédex! This jumbo-size Poké Plush is a full 2 feet tall and more than 3 feet long, and it really gives you options!” the description of the product at the Pokemon Center site reads. “Will you count Mareep in the bedroom? Maybe put it under a glass tabletop? Possibly keep it near a rocking chair to maximize fluffy enjoyment during quiet times? It’s your decision, and no matter where this Mareep winds up, it will be among the fluffiest and cuddliest plush you own! Make Mareep yours and give your home a bit of extra warmth and character with this Pokémon Center Original!”

What’s cuter than a big Mareep plush? An even bigger Mareep plush! Standing about 2 feet tall, this jumbo plush is perfect for big hugs and lots of snuggles. US Trainers: this large fluffy friend is available for preorder at the #PokemonCenter! ⚡️💛➡️ https://t.co/uZ1B11SPub pic.twitter.com/gewiyPVLWr — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 2, 2019

With the pre-orders for the plush now live, anyone who’s interested will have until September 1st to place an order. The Pokemon Center will start shipping the plushies in January 2020, and if you for some reason decide you don’t want a massive Mareep in your collection, you can cancel your pre-order up until December 1st.

Of course, this isn’t the only massive Pokemon plush that we’ve seen recently. It’s hard to forget the huge Snorlax beanbag chair which cost less than this Mareep plush despite being bigger. A Detective Pikachu plush was also ordered by many, though that one didn’t always arrive exactly how people through it would.