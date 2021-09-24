Huge Mario Golf: Super Rush 3.0 Update Live With New Characters, Courses, and More

A new and huge Mario Golf: Super Rush update is live on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite alongside official patch notes that reveal and detail everything the update does. Dubbed Update 3.0, the update most notably adds two new characters: the long-awaited Koopa Troopa and Ninja. According to Nintendo, the latter boasts the best speed stat of all characters while the former blends together both high spin and high speed stats. In addition to new characters, the update also has new courses, a new CPU skill adjustment feature, adjustments to ranked matches, plus plenty of general changes and fixes.

As for how big the file size of the update is, it’s currently unclear. That said, given the meaty size of the update, expect a potentially big file size, which would mean a possibly long download time.

Below, you can check out the update’s entire patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo:

“Koopa Troopa” added to Playable Characters

Koopa Troopa has been added as a playable character to choose from in Matches. He has very high Spin and Speed stats.

His Special Dash has functions not seen in those of other characters. During the Special Dash, you can use the L stick to freely change the direction of movement. You can also use the A button to jump. During the Special Dash, you can also move across the surface of the water, but your Stamina consumption will increase. As long as Stamina remains, you can enter your shell, and continue Special Dashing. Pressing the L button during a Special Dash will let you interrupt your Special Dash at any time. If your Special Dash hits other players, you will accelerate even more.

This Special Shot has a new ability to bounce on the ground, and the number of times it bounces depends on the distance. While bouncing, it has the ability to blow other balls away.

“Ninji” added to Playable Characters

Ninji has been added as a playable character to choose from in Matches. He has the highest Speed stat of all characters.

During his Special Dash, you can glide with your cloak. The first time you land from a glide, you can bounce ahead, even on the surface of the water.

His Special Shot, like Koopa Troopa’s, has a new ability to bounce on the ground, with the number of bounces depending on the distance traveled. While bouncing, it has the ability to blow away other balls.

“Blustery Basin” added to Playable Courses

Blustery Basin, a snow-themed course, has been added as a playable golf course.

In addition to Ty-foos and Snow Pokeys, a new stage obstacle, “Cooligans”, have also been added.

When the climate shift “Blizzards” occur, the wind will be stronger than usual and the ball won’t travel as easily. Take not of the placement of bunkers and icy ponds.

“Spiky Palms” added to Playable Courses

Spiky Palms, a desert-themed course at dusk, has been added as a playable golf course.

In addition to Pokeys, and tornadoes, a new stage obstacle, “Spike”, has also been added.

When the climate shift “rain” occurs, shot travel can decrease, and the run may suffer as well. The trick is to hit the ball a little harder than usual.

Addition of “CPU Skill”

The CPU Skill can now be selected from “Amateur”, “Pro”, and “Champ”.

Adjustments to Ranked Matches

Starting with the October 2021 Ranked Match, the rules for “Standard Golf” have been changed from “Special Shots On” to “Special Shots Off”.

Courses will now change every 30 minutes, as opposed to every 60 minutes.

If you forfeit all three holes, the points you earn, including the participation bonus, will be zero.

General Changes

In Online Play, for the options “Standard Golf” and “All at Once”, if a player fails to hole-in within one minute after all other players have holed-in, they are treated as if they’ve given up-as is the case in Speed Golf.

Fixed a bug in Golf Adventure’s XC Standard Round that appeared to allow players to take a route other than crossing to the other side with a tornado when “Restart from First Hole” was selected.

Fixed a bug in New Donk City’s Amateur placement on Hole 13, where if a player had gotten a hole-in-one after hitting the parasol, one stroke would be added to their score.

Adjusted some collision detection for buildings and other objects placed in New Donk City.

Adjusted CPU behavior for New Donk City.

Fixed a bug where animation and voice weren’t matching-up during the ranking display for Ranked Matches.

Fixed a bug where Daisy’s voice and animations weren’t matching up when she hit a bogey.

Made several other fixes, and adjustments to game balance to improve enjoyment and playability.

Mario Golf: Super Rush is available via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite. For more coverage on it and all things Nintendo, click here.