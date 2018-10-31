‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' and Other Titles Continue to Be Nintendo Switch Best-Sellers

When Mario Kart 8 Deluxe came out for Nintendo Switch back in April 2017, some people doubted that it could find success on the platform considering that it was an "older release" from the Wii U days. But Nintendo since proved them wrong, and how.

The company recently reported its financials for the Nintendo Switch for this season, and based on the numbers provided, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to be a best-seller even 18 months past its initial release.

Based on the chart provided below, the game continues to have a strong sell-through rate after all this time. Back in April, it was continuing to sell nearly 300,000 to 400,000 copies on a monthly basis. And as you can see from the chart, it hasn't lost much momentum.

(Photo: Nintendo)

In fact, sales actually grew higher back in August, possibly due to the addition of free content from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. But it just goes to show that Nintendo is keeping up consistency with its first-party titles even though it's not necessarily loading them up with abundant amounts of downloadable content.

And that's not the only title that's holding strong with fans. Super Mario Odyssey is still doing impressively a year after its release, becoming the Nintendo Switch's biggest seller at 12 million copies. Splatoon 2 is also nearing 10 million copies sold, indicating that the paint shooter is still quite popular for both single player and multiplayer content. And speaking of Breath of the Wild, the title that launched alongside the Nintendo Switch continues to perform strongly even as thousands of players have already explored its massive world.

This will likely continue as 2019 comes in, with the games continuing to find a good overall audience. That's a bit of a surprise considering that the publisher is set to introduce new titles into the fold, including Animal Crossing, Yoshi's Crafted World, and, fingers crossed, the next chapter in the Metroid Prime universe. The company has already promised to reveal something huge during The Game Awards in December, so we'll have to see what's up its sleeve.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is available now for Nintendo Switch.