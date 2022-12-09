Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Is 47% Off Today Only

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for the Nintendo Switch is a brand new sequel to the 2017 Ubisoft crossover game Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. The turn-based strategy game builds on the success of its predecessor in every way, and now would be a great time to experience it. And by "now" we mean, December 9th, 2022, because Amazon is offering a one-day deal on the game that drops the price by 47% to only $31.98. You can grab a copy here on Amazon with the deal until the clock strikes midnight – or until it sells out. You can find more last minute gaming deals on Amazon right here.

In our review of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Marc Dechamps called the game "a superior sequel", giving it a 4.5 out of 5 rating:

"Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is kind of the ideal video game sequel. Ubisoft has refined all of the best elements of the first game in ways that feel fun and satisfying while delivering new elements that make it stand on its own. The story is better, the graphics are smoother, and there are way more elements of the Mario franchise present this time. Most importantly, the combat is engaging and actually made me want to keep picking battles with opponents on the map. It's hard to believe that Ubisoft has managed to create such an endearing spin-off series, but I truly hope that there are plans beyond this game and its forthcoming DLC. If the developer can maintain this level of quality, I'd love to see what it can do with the series next."

The official description for the game reads:

"Cursa, a mysterious and malevolent entity seeks out energy to further its nefarious plans, plunging the galaxy into chaos," an official description of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope from Ubisoft reads. "Twisting the planets with its evil influence, it's determined to consume all the energy of the Sparks, uncanny creatures formed by the fusion of Lumas and Rabbids, and destroy all who stand in its way. To bring order back to the galaxy and save the Sparks, Mario, and friends team up with Rabbids heroes in a journey through mysterious and ever-surprising planets."

You can keep tabs on the latest news for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope right here, including details on the rollout of upcoming DLC.