Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Reveals New DLC Details

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope released on Nintendo Switch last month, and Ubisoft has big plans for the game's future. Three pieces of downloadable content will be made available for the game in total, with each one planned for 2023. Ubisoft previously announced that some of this content will feature an appearance by Rayman, but now the publisher has revealed a better idea when he'll be arriving, and what else players can expect to see. Unfortunately, Ubisoft's limbless hero won't be appearing until late in 2023, but it seems fans will have a lot to keep them busy until then.

Early 2023- The first DLC for Sparks of Hope will center on a new location known as the Tower of Doooom. Madame Bwahstrella has tasked the heroes with rescuing Spawny, who was last seen in Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. Players must make their way to the top of the tower as they battle foes.

Mid-2023- New story content will be added to the game, alongside a new planet to explore. Ubisoft is promising that players can expect "fun characters to meet, secrets to discover, but also new enemies to face."

Late 2023- In a new adventure, players will control Rayman, Rabbid Mario, and Rabbid Peach. The DLC will be set in "a new and mysterious place." The framing in Ubisoft's press release makes it sound a lot like the Donkey Kong Adventure DLC that released for Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.

For those that never played Donkey Kong Adventure, the DLC was mostly a standalone adventure from the main Kingdom Battle campaign. The DLC featured two new playable characters in the form of Donkey Kong and Rabbid Cranky, alongside Rabbid Peach. Kingdom Battle players had to reach a certain area in the game before the DLC could be accessed. Unfortunately, it sounds like only Rabbid Mario and Rabbid Peach will return for the DLC, which means players won't be able to see the real Mario fighting alongside Rayman. Talk about a missed opportunity!

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope? Do you plan on checking out the game's DLC? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!