Mario vs. Donkey Kong Preview: A Puzzle Piece That Fits on Nintendo Switch

When Mario vs. Donkey Kong first released on the Game Boy Advance in 2004, it was the start of a strange era for DK. Following Rare's purchase by Microsoft, Nintendo sought a new direction for the character, putting him in rhythm games and puzzle titles, trying to find the right fit. Mario vs. Donkey Kong was one of the better experiments, calling back to the gameplay found in the arcade original, and the Donkey Kong Game Boy game from 1994. Two decades later, Mario vs. Donkey Kong is headed to Nintendo Switch in a new remake, and ComicBook.com had a chance to go hands-on with the game ahead of launch.

In Mario vs. Donkey Kong, the big ape is flipping through TV channels in his tree house when he discovers a commercial for Mini Mario toys. DK immediately falls in love with the designs and sets off to buy one. After discovering that the store is sold out, he takes things into his own hands, breaking into the factory and stuffing all the Mini Mario toys into a giant sack. Mario catches DK in the act, and several of the toys get dropped in the resulting chase.

Puzzle Based Gameplay

(Photo: Nintendo)

In each of Mario vs. Donkey Kong's worlds, players must first complete 6 levels, with the goal of each one being to rescue a Mini Mario toy. Each level is broken into two halves; the first puzzle requires Mario find a key and get it over to the keyhole, while the second puzzle revolves around finding the Mini Mario. Each level has a timer, and players will have to work against the clock to finish the objective. Mario's abilities are pretty faithful to the 2D Super Mario games, and the hero must use his platforming prowess to avoid obstacles and enemies. Mario can't stomp his foes, but in a seeming nod to Super Mario Bros. 2, he can ride on top of them, and pick up and throw them. Enemies include toy versions of a number of Mario favorites, including Sniffits, Ninjis, and Piranha Plants.

Once those 6 levels have been cleared, the world's Mini Mario level will be unlocked. Inspired by the Lemmings series, these levels task Mario with successfully guiding the wind-up toys to a chest while collecting the letters T, O, and Y. If players allow any of the Mini Mario toys to get broken, it will have a negative impact on the world's eighth and final level, which is a battle against DK; the number of toys rescued represents the number of hits Mario can take before having to start the level over, so it's important to save as many as possible.

One of the biggest changes in the Nintendo Switch version of Mario vs. Donkey Kong is the addition of local co-op. A second player can jump into the action as Toad, who has identical abilities to Mario. A second player can join before any level, and the game actually adds a little extra challenge if a second player is present: instead of needing one key for the first puzzle, players now have to grab two.

GBA vs. Nintendo Switch

(Photo: Nintendo)

Four worlds into Mario vs. Donkey Kong, the puzzles really seem enjoyable. While I haven't found myself getting stuck for any significant length of time (the timer hasn't run out on me yet), there is a really nice sense of satisfaction when figuring out each puzzle, and deciphering the best way to reach each goal. I've managed to lose at least a few lives from enemies and obstacles, but the game is very forgiving in regards to the number of extra lives that can be acquired. Lots of levels have 1-Up Mushrooms, and each world has a bonus area where players can find even more extra lives.

If there's one area where Mario vs. Donkey Kong seems to be showing its age, it's the backgrounds. The Nintendo Switch glow-up has made the characters look a lot more colorful and vibrant than they appeared on Game Boy Advance, and there are some neat effects to be found (like the fire-breathing Sniffit toys in the image above). However, the backgrounds in each level don't seem like a drastic improvement from what we saw two decades ago. Even the background in the brand-new Merry Mini-Land world looks pretty dull; for better or worse, it blends in very well with the existing areas. It's a minor issue, but it's all the more noticeable given how stellar the backgrounds looked in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

(Photo: Nintendo)

In the Nintendo Switch era, Donkey Kong fans haven't had a lot to celebrate. Just like two decades ago, it feels like Nintendo isn't quite sure what to do with the character. In the meantime, Mario vs. Donkey Kong seems like a nice fit for the Switch library so far. It certainly won't fill the void of a wholly-new game featuring DK and the rest of the Kong crew, but so far, it seems like a fun adventure that harkens back to the character's earliest games. Nintendo Switch users can find out for themselves when Mario vs. Donkey Kong releases on February 16th.

