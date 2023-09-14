Mario vs. Donkey Kong Revealed for Nintendo Switch

A remake of the original Mario vs. Donkey Kong game for Game Boy Advance has been officially announced for Nintendo Switch. The announcement follows leaks earlier this month, and sees Mario and Donkey Kong coming into conflict over the "Mini Mario" toys. For those that have never played the original game, Mario vs. Donkey Kong is a puzzle game inspired by the classic Donkey Kong arcade game. The series saw several entries on Nintendo consoles over the years, but there hasn't been a new game since 2016. Mario vs. Donkey Kong also marks the first time that the series has ever seen a release on the Nintendo Switch.

The trailer for Mario vs. Donkey Kong can be found below.

Naturally, the game will feature some upgrades over the original game, most notably in the graphics department. So far, the game already looks like a big improvement over the GBA version! In a change from the original game, the Mario vs. Donkey Kong remake will also feature local co-op. In the trailer, we can see one player controlling Mario, while another has control over Toad. The game is slated to release on February 16, 2024.

Mario and Donkey Kong's Rivalry

Mario first appeared in the 1981 Donkey Kong arcade game, before going on to star in the Super Mario Bros. series. Most people these days know Donkey Kong better for his appearance in the Donkey Kong Country series, but the character has continued to appear in Mario spin-off games, including Mario Kart, Mario Tennis, Mario Party, and more. The Mario vs. Donkey Kong series helped renew their rivalry, with Donkey Kong becoming obsessed with kidnapping the Mini Mario toys.

Bringing back Mario vs. Donkey Kong makes a lot of sense following The Super Mario Bros. Movie. In the animated film, Donkey Kong and Mario had a somewhat antagonistic relationship. Mario was forced to defeat Donkey Kong in battle to convince Cranky Kong and his army to join the war against Bowser. Mario won the fight, and Donkey Kong clearly resented the plumber as a result. While working on the same side, Donkey Kong and Mario squabbled throughout the rest of the movie, but would end up becoming something resembling friends by the time the credits rolled.

Donkey Kong Games

While Mario vs. Donkey Kong's return should make a lot of people happy, some fans were clearly hoping for a new entry in the Donkey Kong Country series, or possibly a new 3D Donkey Kong game. It's been years since the release of Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, and Nintendo has offered no hint at when we'll see the series make a comeback. Hopefully fans won't be kept waiting too much longer!

