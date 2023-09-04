Nintendo Reveals When Mario's New Voice Actor Will be Announced

Late last month, Nintendo shocked fans with the announcement that Super Mario voice actor Charles Martinet won't be reprising his roles in future games. It's been confirmed that Martinet will not be the one voicing Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, but the voice used in the game sounds similar, based on ComicBook.com's recent hands-on preview. Speaking to IGN, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser addressed the change, and revealed exactly when fans will learn who will be the new voice actor for Mario.

"I think people have recognized this when they see Super Mario Bros. Wonder, they'll hear a different voice and we'll let that play out and that'll be within the credits, and people will learn who the new person is at that point in time, but we don't plan to make any announcement in advance of that," Bowser told IGN.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Release Date

(Photo: Nintendo)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will release October 20th on Nintendo Switch. As such, fans will only have to wait a little over a month to find out who will be the new voice of Mario. It's certainly interesting that Nintendo has no plans to reveal the actor's name ahead of time. Naturally, fans have a lot of questions about the new voice, including whether the actor will be playing multiple roles, just as Martinet did. Given the fact that Martinet's vocal style is still present in the game, it's clear the actor's impact on Mario will continue to be felt for a long time to come.

Charles Martinet's Mario Roles

In addition to voicing Mario, Martinet provided the voices for several other Mushroom Kingdom characters, including Luigi, Wario, and Waluigi. Nintendo has confirmed that Martinet will not reprise the role of Wario in WarioWare: Move It!, which is slated to release in November. However, Martinet's voice will remain in the upcoming remaster of Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon, which will be arriving in 2024. As of this writing, that's looking like the last time that Martinet's voice will be heard in a Mario game, though it's possible we could see him in other projects, since he'll be staying on with Nintendo in a role as a brand ambassador.

Charles Martinet began voicing Mario in the early '90s, with his first major role as the character being Super Mario 64. Martinet has been the only voice of Mario in the games ever since, though he did not voice the character in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Instead, the role was played by Chris Pratt, though Martinet did voice two characters in the film: Mario's father, and a background character named Giuseppe.

