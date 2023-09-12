Super Mario Bros. Wonder Getting Exclusive Walmart Trading Card Set

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is just over a month away from release, and pre-order bonuses for the Nintendo Switch game are starting to be unveiled. Shortly after GameStop's promotion was announced, Walmart has revealed an exclusive trading card set. Those who pre-order the game from the retailer will receive a pack, which will have 10 cards in total. These cards will be randomly selected from a set of 15 base cards, 4 holofoil cards, and a limited edition Elephant Mario card numbered 1 to 1000. According to Walmart, less than 3% of buyers will receive the Elephant Mario holofoil, so it should be pretty rare!

An image of the promotion can be found below. The card packs are exclusive to purchases from Walmart.com. Readers interested in pre-ordering the game from the retailer can do so right here,.

(Photo: Walmart)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Trading Cards

In Super Mario Bros. Wonder, players will have a massive list of playable characters to choose from, including Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Toadette, Blue Toad, Yellow Toad, Yoshi, Red Yoshi, Yellow Yoshi, Light-Blue Yoshi, and Nabbit. From Walmart's promotional art, all of the playable characters will receive a card, with the four Yoshi sharing one card and the two Toads appearing on another. The rest of the base cards will center on new villains (Bulrush, Trottin' Piranha Plants, and Hoppo), citizens of the Flower Kingdom (Prince Florian, Poplin, and a Talking Flower), and a Super Star.

As for the holofoil cards, they'll include Castle Bowser, Wonder Bowser Jr., Wubba Mario, and the Goomba Power-Up. All in all, the set does a nice job highlighting some of the cooler new aspects of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and should be a really nice incentive. Unfortunately, the nature of the packs will make it very difficult for Nintendo fans to acquire the whole set, requiring that they either purchase multiple copies of the game, or find the cards on the secondary market once they've been released.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Release Date

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is slated to release October 20th on Nintendo Switch. The game is one of two major Mario releases coming to Nintendo Switch over the next few months. In November, Nintendo will also be releasing Super Mario RPG, a remake of a Super Nintendo classic. Super Mario RPG is one of the biggest SNES games currently unavailable on Nintendo Switch, so a lot of people are already excited for the remake's release on November 17th. Of course, Mario fans also have the final wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course pass DLC to look forward to, as well! Nintendo has not announced a release date for that, but the DLC will be arriving before the end of 2023.

Are you planning to pre-order Super Mario Bros. Wonder from Walmart? What do you think of the game so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!