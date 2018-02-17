Marvel Writer Wants to Make a Black Panther Video Game

Now that the Black Panther film has officially hit theaters, the latest Marvel film is making some major waves both in the box office and our hearts. For gamers, a lot of of are hoping that this huge success can translate into a new video game for us to enjoy, and it looks like that might be more of a possibility than we originally thought.

Marvel writer (Rise of the Black Panther) Evan Narcisse just posted on his social media account that he would be interested in being a part of a Black Panther video game:

Y’all know where to find me when you wanna get cracking on that Black Panther video game… — Evan Narcisse (@EvNarc) February 16, 2018

The Elder Scrolls: Wakanda — bringing my baby to a theater near you (@fivefifths) February 16, 2018

Dang. I’d love to make that. If you ever have a license but not a developer, let me know! — Ryan Treadwell (@Ryan_Treadwell) February 16, 2018

I just tried to long press favoriting to this tweet, which apparently is functionality I didn’t know I wanted until now… Consider it super favorited — Josh Boykin (@Wallstormer) February 16, 2018

after seeing the movie tonight, thats all i thought about! please do this! you’re a genius sir 👏🏾 — Jay (@iAMDRUMz) February 17, 2018

I had a dream of an Assassin’s Creed style open world Black Panther game last night. it was EPIC. But even bigger, because The King of The Dead doesn’t need an animus to gain the knowledge of his ancestors. — I am a Jake. (@jdbadluck) February 16, 2018

watching a second time, I saw precise opportunities for a scrolling 2D brawler in the mold of the 4-player X-Men beat-em-up. — Moisés Chiullán (@moiseschiu) February 16, 2018

“I used to be a colonizer like you until I caught an arrow in the knee…” — Evan Narcisse (@EvNarc) February 16, 2018

The Elder Scrolls: Wakanda?