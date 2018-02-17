Gaming

Marvel Writer Wants to Make a Black Panther Video Game

Now that the Black Panther film has officially hit theaters, the latest Marvel film is making some major waves both in the box office and our hearts. For gamers, a lot of of are hoping that this huge success can translate into a new video game for us to enjoy, and it looks like that might be more of a possibility than we originally thought.

Marvel writer (Rise of the Black Panther) Evan Narcisse just posted on his social media account that he would be interested in being a part of a Black Panther video game:

