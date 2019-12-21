Marvel Champions Reveals New Hero Challenges

Fantasy Flight Games and Asmodee‘s Marvel Champions just got a host of new additions, including two Hero Packs and a new Scenario Pack, but that’s not all. Earlier today Fantasy Flight revealed a new set of Hero Challenges for the Marvel Champions core set, which are essentially like small achievements for the game. Now, this is just for the core set, so it only applies to Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, and She-Hulk, but it’s a cool addition nonetheless, and it applies to both Single Player and Multiplayer. Here’s a rundown of some of our favorites.

As you can see in the full Hero Challenges PDF right here, you’ll mark complete on the sheet after accomplishing a certain task, which ranges from using a specific ability a number of times, or triggering a certain number of upgrade cards in a given game, or dealing damage with a particular ally.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For instance, She-Hulk’s first Hero Challenge is to Deal 14 ore more damage to the villain using Gamma Slam and goes by the title Now I’m Really Angry. There’s also the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Challenge, which has you winning a game in which the villain never damages any hero.

Captain Marvel has a Warbird Challenge, which has you trying to play all 3 copies of her Photonic Blast in a single turn. She also a Higher Further Faster Challenge, which has you drawing 30 cards outside of the draw phase in a single game.

Black Panther has one titled Why Are You Hitting Yourself?, a Challenge that wants you to do the final damage to the villain to win the game using your Retaliate ability or your Retaliate Hero Power.

There are 3 different Challenges for each hero, and while you don’t actually gain any points or anything, it would be something cool to house rule if you play the game often, like the first player to complete a hero’s Challenges gets a prize or first dips on the cookies next game night.

You know, that last one is not a bad idea, so we’re going to go with that.

You can check out our full review for Marvel Champions right here, and the game is available in game stores now. You can also check out more of our tabletop coverage right here, or feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things tabletop!